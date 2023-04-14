Historic connections between Wexford and Wales explored by artists in new touring exhibition

A touring exhibition of new multi-media artwork by artists from east Ireland and west Wales will open to the public at Wexford County Hall from Monday, April 17 to Friday, May 19.

The exhibition titled Sift, which has travelled from venues in Wales, is presented by Wexford County Council in partnership with Wexford Arts Centre and was commissioned by Ancient Connections Ireland Wales co-operation programme.

It features new work developed over the past two years by David Begley, Sylvia Cullen, Linda Norris, John Sunderland, and Sean Vickery who have woven together the themes of journeying, sacred places, ancestral heritage, story telling and longing for home through photography, animation, sound, participatory arts, text, story, glass and light.

The artists were inspired by the historical research and folklore of the wider Ancient Connections project, which have revealed deep connections between the two areas with archaeological excavations and geophysical surveys at Whitesands and in Ferns telling a story of travel and connection between Wexford and Pembrokeshire from pre-history to the modern day.

Writer Sylvia Cullen said-”It is the sea that connects us” were the words that resonated most deeply with her when researching this commission.

The focus of her work was writing and recording four new short stories in response to several of the Ancient Connections themes and most of the characters and worlds which emerged were informed by lives and events connected to the seawaters linking Pembrokeshire and north Wexford.

Multi-media artist Sean Vicary created a video installation in response to a month spent working alongside Dyfed Archaeological Trust during the excavation of an early medieval cemetery threatened by imminent coastal erosion at St Patrick’s Chapel, Whitesands.

“Although initially occupying the role of outside observer, I gradually became more directly involved with the dig, until eventually joining the archaeologists and other volunteers in helping to uncover and remove burials”, he said.

David Begley has been Artist in Residence with Ancient Connections since 2020 and his current body of work Small Finds, in drawing, painting and video, was inspired by his research into medieval farming practices, St Aidan of Ferns, medicinal plants, medieval manuscripts and ink making, as well as contemporary farming and healing practices in Ferns.

Linda Norris created a light and glass installation featuring a virtual dresser that incorporates poetry written by participants from Pembrokeshire and Ireland inspired by found ceramic shards and sandblasted onto glass pieces.

‘In essence, the work imaginatively investigates powerful human connections across time and landscapes. These tiny shards provide a portal into other lives and places, and journeying there inspires us to reflect on our own", she said.

In his series of light boxes titled Unheimlich, John Sunderland documents the new pilgrimage route from Ferns to St. David’s, imagining how someone from the medieval period would have reacted to these landscapes as they were and how they are today, photographing scenes that epitomise these reflections.

Project Officer with Ancient Connections, Ruth Jones said: ‘We are delighted to be finally able to present to the public the remarkable work these artists have been engaged with in the last two years.

" They have delved deep into the themes of the Ancient Connections project and audiences will be rewarded by their creative responses. They have made potent and meaningful connections between places, human experiences and histories that have shaped landscapes as well as cultural experiences of the people of Wexford and Pembrokeshire.’

Wexford County Council Arts Officer Liz Burns said it is an honour to host the exhibition and to present these wonderful artworks that imaginatively explore, speculate on and celebrate the ancient connections between Wexford and Wales.

"I’d like to congratulate all the artists and our Welsh partners whom it has been a pleasure to work with on the Ancient Connections programme over the last few years.’

Ancient Connections is funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme and led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford.