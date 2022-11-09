Healthy diet and lifestyle help keep your prostate healthy

Nordic ProstaVital is a special formulation to help men’s health that includes many of the nutrients required to support a healthy prostate.

November is Men’s Health Month, a great time to remind you to get your prostate checked. Make an appointment with your doctor today if you have not had a check-up recently. Prevention is better than cure.

If you’re getting up several times to pee during the night it could be a sign that you have an enlarged prostate gland. This is normally treatable and a visit to your doctor will help put your mind at ease. Enlarged prostate affects 50% of men over 50.

Signs of enlarged prostate can include: A weak stream of urine. Straining to pass urine or urination takes a long time. Stop/start urination. Frequent trips to the toilet. An urgent need to pass urine, sometimes with a little leaking at the first sign of wanting to go.

A healthy diet and lifestyle will help keep you and your prostate healthy. Avoid high saturated fats, sugar and caffeine. Reduce salt, white processed breads, and pastries. Alcohol and smoking both contribute to inflammation and should be avoided.

Alcohol interferes with the uptake of zinc which is an important nutrient for male hormone production. Zinc is found naturally in shellfish, pumpkin seeds, and eggs. Include in your diet plenty of vegetables, a wide variety of nuts and seeds, and wholegrains.

pumpkin extract is a source of zinc to maintain normal prostate function. It also contains pine bark, pomelo, turmeric, galangal, long and black pepper, lavender, and lots more to support prostate health.

Cleanmarine for Men is a supplement for men to consider if you have a healthy prostate and want to support fertility, testosterone, and your long-term health. Cleanmarine for Men is perfect for general health as it contains Omega 3 to support cardiovascular and brain health, zinc for prostate health, immunity, and healthy skin, and B vitamins for energy.

If you have any questions about the various supplements to support a healthy prostate, healthy testosterone levels, energy, and ways to reduce stress and anxiety.

