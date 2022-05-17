Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 10°C Dublin

Great turnout for inaugural Terry Barnes memorial road run

Jim Byrne with his grandson Mark. Expand
Joanne McGrorty with Derek, Aoife and MJ. Expand
From left: Emma Carr with Senna, Nicky, Nicky Jnr. and Cait, Nick and Hailey at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club. Expand
Nick and MJ Dempsey with Harry and John Dempsey. Expand
From left: Dylan Doyle with Sam, Catriona, Jamie and Paddy Doyle. Expand
Jack Fitzgerald with Thomas and Anna Murphy. Expand
Dwaine Cooney with Carol Boland and Jack and Ellie Cooney at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club. Expand
Harry Warren and Dan Nolan at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run. Expand
Roisin Murphy with Harry and Jack Dempsey. Expand

Close

Jim Byrne with his grandson Mark.

Jim Byrne with his grandson Mark.

Joanne McGrorty with Derek, Aoife and MJ.

Joanne McGrorty with Derek, Aoife and MJ.

From left: Emma Carr with Senna, Nicky, Nicky Jnr. and Cait, Nick and Hailey at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club.

From left: Emma Carr with Senna, Nicky, Nicky Jnr. and Cait, Nick and Hailey at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club.

Nick and MJ Dempsey with Harry and John Dempsey.

Nick and MJ Dempsey with Harry and John Dempsey.

From left: Dylan Doyle with Sam, Catriona, Jamie and Paddy Doyle.

From left: Dylan Doyle with Sam, Catriona, Jamie and Paddy Doyle.

Jack Fitzgerald with Thomas and Anna Murphy.

Jack Fitzgerald with Thomas and Anna Murphy.

Dwaine Cooney with Carol Boland and Jack and Ellie Cooney at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club.

Dwaine Cooney with Carol Boland and Jack and Ellie Cooney at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club.

Harry Warren and Dan Nolan at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run.

Harry Warren and Dan Nolan at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run.

Roisin Murphy with Harry and Jack Dempsey.

Roisin Murphy with Harry and Jack Dempsey.

/

Jim Byrne with his grandson Mark.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

THERE was a great turnout recently for the inaugural Terry Barnes Memorial Road Run organised by Caim Vintage Club.

The organisers were delighted with the response, with over 100 entrants signing up to participate, and a spokesperson said it was a fitting tribute to a man whom everyone had time for and whom everyone held in very high regard.

“Terry was well known and he was a fun character held in very high regard around the locality,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee.

“The run went very well and we were delighted with how well it was supported by people around the locality,” he said.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

A number of other local vintage clubs and organisations had members participating in it too. Mr Barnes away in January, last year, and the Caim Vintage Club decided to hold a memorial run in his name. 

He was very well respected and in addition to being involved in the vintage club for the last 11 years, he was also involved in the local youth club a number or years ago and did a lot of work for his local community.

Such was the success of the event that it raised €2,800 and the money will go towards two very worthy causes – the Wexford cardiac unit and the Beech Ward in St John’s Hospital in Enniscorthy.

The club is very appreciative of the support of those who helped out on the day and also to Mr Barnes’ wife and family for their support.

Privacy