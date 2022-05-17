Great turnout for inaugural Terry Barnes memorial road run

Dwaine Cooney with Carol Boland and Jack and Ellie Cooney at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club.

From left: Emma Carr with Senna, Nicky, Nicky Jnr. and Cait, Nick and Hailey at the Terry Barnes Memorial Run, hosted by Caim Vintage Club.

THERE was a great turnout recently for the inaugural Terry Barnes Memorial Road Run organised by Caim Vintage Club.

The organisers were delighted with the response, with over 100 entrants signing up to participate, and a spokesperson said it was a fitting tribute to a man whom everyone had time for and whom everyone held in very high regard.

“Terry was well known and he was a fun character held in very high regard around the locality,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee.

“The run went very well and we were delighted with how well it was supported by people around the locality,” he said.

A number of other local vintage clubs and organisations had members participating in it too. Mr Barnes away in January, last year, and the Caim Vintage Club decided to hold a memorial run in his name.

He was very well respected and in addition to being involved in the vintage club for the last 11 years, he was also involved in the local youth club a number or years ago and did a lot of work for his local community.

Such was the success of the event that it raised €2,800 and the money will go towards two very worthy causes – the Wexford cardiac unit and the Beech Ward in St John’s Hospital in Enniscorthy.

The club is very appreciative of the support of those who helped out on the day and also to Mr Barnes’ wife and family for their support.