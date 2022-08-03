Great quack at packed Foulksmills duck race

Cillian Whelan from Newbawn, Ben Fitzgerald from Oldross and Séan Óg Murphy from Newbawn at the duck race in Foulksmills. Photo: Mary Browne

Aisling McKeown from Tullogher, Deirdre Walsh from Rosbercon and Medbh Whitty from Camblin. Photo: Mary Browne

Logan, Nicky and Reanne Rooney from Clongeen at the duck race. Photo: Mary Browne

MORE than 2,000 people attended the Foulksmills Duck Race, enjoying numerous water based fun activities in the beautiful park beside the Corach river.

“We had an absolutely amazing evening,” Anne Marie Toomey of Foulksmills Tidy Towns said.

“We weren’t expecting such a big crowd. The weather was perfect for us because the evening wasn’t too hot, so people weren’t going to the beach.”

Going strong for almost 40 years, the duck races sees generations of Wexford people gather to help raise money to beautify the area.

With 14 races throughout the evening, virtually everyone put a few bills and coins into the pot to raise money for the next phase of enhancement works in the village.

The 15th race was the sweepstakes race, featuring 24 ducks.

“You had to be doubly lucky to come out with a winning ticket and to win the race.”

Children loved splashing about in the water in the human river race, but adults were less inclined to brave the river’s chill.

There was Chuck A duck, giant soccer darts, inflatable basketball, duck bowls, milk Daisy the cow, fishing for bottles in the river and river balls also.

One of the most popular attractions were the boat rides, which saw children climb into small boats and get pulled around the river.

Father and son team Mixie and Joseph Toomey were cheered on as they assisted in the water, Joseph joining his father for the first time this year in the activity.

Ms Toomey said Foulksmills Tidy Towns were very lucky to get Town & Village Renewal funding to enhance the picnic area, and erect information boards and pollinator boxes, along with outdoor sensory equipment.

“The duck race is our main fundraiser and we were just completely overwhelmed by the number of people who came. The food got sold out in record time. We thought we’d have a big crowd but we didn’t anticipate how big it would be. Foulksmills is a small village and people parked all along the four roads leading into it.”

Ms Toomey thanked all of the sponsors and volunteers.

MC John Murphy did a great job with his running commentary on the races. He gave special mention to retiring Duck No 21 for his 30 year service.

Ms Toomey said everyone in Foulksmills is very grateful to the people who had the vision to buy the parcel of land around 40 years ago to facilitate such a successful annual community event.