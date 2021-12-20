Grand design – Sinéad's colourful card is a winner!

Roche Freight of Rosslare Harbour presented prizes to the winners of the company's annual Christmas Card design competition. L/r; David Bennett (Prime Ed), Kelly McKenna, Sinead McKenna, overall winner, Damien Roche (Roche Freight) and Deirdre Sinnott (teacher at Kilrane school)

Sinéad McKenna from Kilrane national school was the winner of Roche Freight Ireland’s annual Christmas card design competition, with her colourful drawing of a truck printed on festive cards which have been dispatched by the company to their customers and suppliers far and wide.

The runners-up were Kyle Hayes of Tagoat School and Aoife Barden of Scoil Mhuire, Rosslare and all three were presented with vouchers for Ken Blacks toy store while their schools received educational packs worth from €1,500 to €2,000 from Prim-Ed Publishing of New Ross.

Roche Freight of Rosslare Harbour sponsors the prizes in conjunction with Prim-Ed.

As the winning school, Kilrane received the first prize of a Comprehension Strategies Box for any two class levels, an entire series of Teaching Writing Strategies, from first to sixth class and a complete series of Dice Activities.

The first runner-up school was presented with a full series of Design and Technology: Project Based Learning; Primary Geography, and Phonological Awareness Skills

The second runner-up school received a complete series of Primary SPHE from senior infants to sixth class; a Design and Technology Box and Bright Stars Quizzes.

Roche Freight Ireland Ltd has also made donations of €1,000 each to the following charities: Pieta House, Focus Ireland, Wexford Women’s Refuge and St. Mary’s Day Care Centre.

"We have been doing this Christmas card competition for over five years. It is a great way to give something back to the community by way of high quality education accessories from Prim-Ed Publishing”, said managing director Damien Roche.