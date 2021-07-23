Gorey’s Gap Arts Festival returns for 2021

THE eleventh annual Gap Arts Festival will take place in Ballythomas from August 6 to August 8.

The programme will involve film, audio, art and theatre and offer something creative for all ages. Festival director Garrett Keogh said that live performance and bringing people together was at the heart of the Gap Festival.

‘This year’s programme offers a mix of indoor and outdoor events, all organised in accordance with Covid safety guidelines. The outdoor cinema will present Irish National Opera’s “The Lighthouse”, a new film based on a true and mysterious story of a lighthouse crew who mysteriously vanished. This is not suitable for children, but the Gap will also offer a late-night family-friendly movie, so families can bring sleeping bags, fold-up chairs and popcorn and sit back under the stars.’

Launching the festival, Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin explained its importance.

‘It’s rooted in a respect for our native language and links us to our local historical site, and involves a close connection with our local landscape,’ he said. ‘It began with the auctioning of duck eggs ten years ago as a fundraiser and, a decade later, it’s still going strong, having helped many to unleash their creative potential and showcasing local talent.’

This year’s festival begins with the bi-lingual audio series “Are you ready”, where the narrator sets off on a walk up Annagh Hill and is transported into scenes from the past. The podcast series was written by Garrett Keogh, who said it was a mix of local history, true crime and altered reality with a touch of Shakespeare.

Visitors will also enjoy The Triskelion sculpture by Camolin artist Imogen Stafford, along with the family-friendly Nature Slate Community Art Project with Rachel Druett.

On Friday, August 6, Ballythomas School will host the short play showcase including professional actors in rehearsed readings of new short theatre pieces. This will be followed by the outdoor family movie.

On Saturday, August 7, the traditional picnic will include circus acts and music, and another chance to see the play showcase. ‘The Lighthouse’ will be shown on Saturday evening, along with the Gap short film Titania’s Palace.

On Sunday, August 8, there will be a concert from The Navarra Duo, Christopher Quaid and Cillian Ó Breacháin on violin, accompanied by Enya Quaid on piano.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.gapartsfestival.com.



