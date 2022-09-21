Gorey to host Great Greyhound Walk this September

People and their pooches are being encouraged to join together for a good cause for the Great Global Greyhound Walk in Gorey this Sunday, September 25.

Kicking off from Gorey District Park at 10.30 a.m., the walk will bring participants along Gorey Main Street and through the town. It is part of a global event celebrating and raising awareness of sighthounds as great pets. The ultimate goal is for the general public to see the hounds out on their walk, meet them, and learn about their characteristics – and maybe even go on to give one a home in the future.

According to one of the organisers of the Gorey event, the walk is only open to greyhounds, whippets, lurchers and members of the sighthound family. However, if there is another breed of dog within the family, they are welcome to join. The theme for the event is the colour red and people and hounds are encouraged to dress up whilst participating in one of hundreds of walks organised across the world.

Originally named the Great British Greyhound Walk this annual event was begun by the charity Greyhound Walks. Founded by one lady, Janet Peacock, who wanted some company to walk with her greyhound, the charity organises walks primarily across East Anglia to unite sighthounds and their owners – giving both the chance to relax and socialise together. The idea of a national annual walk was sown and has grown to be a very popular date in greyhound-lovers diaries. The event has since spread worldwide, with 7,509 hounds across 27 countries taking part last year. This year, organisers hope to attract at least 10,000 hounds, beating the 2019 record of 8,800.

Registrations for walks can be made via the website, where you can also find more information: www.greatglobalgreyhoundwalk.co.uk.