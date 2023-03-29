Gorey students team up for fruitful environmental initiative by planting apple trees

Staff and students at Gorey Educate Together Secondary School (GETSS) kicked off a fruitful environmental initiative when they sowed six bare root apple trees in the school grounds recently.

Following a successful application by the Student Council and Parent Association to the Wexford County Council Biodiversity for schools fund, they were gifted six trees to rehome in the grounds. Student Council members were delighted to get their hands dirty for the project, happy in the knowledge that the students who come after them will get to enjoy the fruits of their labour in years to come.

In addition to supporting biodiversity in the area and helping to offset the school’s carbon footprint, the trees will offer some learning opportunities for GETSS students and staff alike. It is hoped that the apples will be used to make delicious deserts in Home-Ec, while the students will also plot the changing height of the trees as they grow.

The newly-planted trees are just some of the many trees and plants that the school hopes to introduce to the grounds in the coming months and years.