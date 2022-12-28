Gorey students consider the future at careers day

Layla Cunningham gathering information about the New Tech Apprenticeship from Michelle Cox (left) pictured with Stephen Fortune at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening were Grace Doyle, Niamh Mahon and Grace Scully. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening were Diarmuid Bradley, Joe Swords, Conor Horan and Tom Herandez. Pic: Jim Campbell

Katie Murphy from SETU Tourism and Event Managing in coversation with Eva O'Connell, Mia McMahon and Lily Kenny during the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jason Timmons discussing courses with Conor Dempsey from the Enniscorthy Community College at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening were Leah Cecil, Abbie Murray, Eva Casey, Mesija Taurina, Mia MKinsella and Siún Murdiff. Pic: Jim Campbell

Dr Lillian Byrne from SETU discussing Social Care with students at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Brandon Byrne (right) pictured with ESB engineers Ciara O'Neill, Ciaran Flood and Shane Reddy at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening were Daniel Abolsinaloes. Garda Fiona Dowling, Michael Finn (Principal), Garda Sinead Garrity, Layla Sheik. Pic: Jim Campbell

Careers Guidance Councillors Davnet Neary and Aideen Connaughton were at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Alexandra Szwak, Adrian Barog and Aibhin Kenny were at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Lt Billy Molloy, Pte Donal Tallon and Pte Cian Downey discussing a career in the military services with students at the Careers Fair in Gorey Community School on Thursday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Electricians, dentists and morticians were some of the many professionals to offer students a glimpse into their working day at the recent Gorey Community College Career Fair.

Students from transition, fifth and sixth year gathered at the school to explore the wide variety of opportunities available to them after school, including many paths that they had not considered previously.

“It went tremendously well,” said Principal Michael Finn. “There was someone to speak on everything from apprenticeships to an electrician, to a mortician and a balmer. We had a social worker, a dentist, a doctor, a pharmacist, every single area was covered. It is hard to identify an area that was not covered.”

“Anecdotally, from speaking with parents of students who have been to the fair before, I know that the evening is often a turning point for students and that an interest in a particular career can be sparked there.”

The event came with a drop of nostalgia, said Mr Finn, as many of those at the stands were former students.

“What I absolutely loved is that the vast majority of the students were current parents in the school and/ or former students.”

Careers in physiotherapy, primary school teaching and with An Garda Siochana proved to be of particular interest to the GCS students, added Mr Finn.