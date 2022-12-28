Gorey students consider the future at careers day

Electricians, dentists and morticians were some of the many professionals to offer students a glimpse into their working day at the recent Gorey Community College Career Fair.
Students from transition, fifth and sixth year gathered at the school to explore the wide variety of opportunities available to them after school, including many paths that they had not considered previously.
“It went tremendously well,” said Principal Michael Finn. “There was someone to speak on everything from apprenticeships to an electrician, to a mortician and a balmer. We had a social worker, a dentist, a doctor, a pharmacist, every single area was covered. It is hard to identify an area that was not covered.”
“Anecdotally, from speaking with parents of students who have been to the fair before, I know that the evening is often a turning point for students and that an interest in a particular career can be sparked there.”
The event came with a drop of nostalgia, said Mr Finn, as many of those at the stands were former students.
“What I absolutely loved is that the vast majority of the students were current parents in the school and/ or former students.”
Careers in physiotherapy, primary school teaching and with An Garda Siochana proved to be of particular interest to the GCS students, added Mr Finn.