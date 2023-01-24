Gorey students add to their success as winners in the National Maths Week Olympiad

Ten students from Gorey Educate Together Secondary School added to their success when they were listed among the final winners in the National Maths Week Olympiad.

The competition was a huge high point for the school, as well as the entire county, as Gorey Educate Together Secondary School was the only Wexford school to feature in the final results. Principal Conor Berry said he was "proud of his students and their hard work”, and said he envisages that this is the beginning of many successes to come for the students and the town.

“Our ethos respects the individuality of every student, so we ensure that all students are given extended educational opportunities to help them discover their strengths and interests. With this in mind, we developed an enriching extended Maths programme after several students were identified as ‘exceptionally able’. Our Maths teacher Julie developed a challenging Algebra programme, and those involved really enjoyed taking Maths beyond the scope of the curriculum,” he said. “We love seeing the kids so engaged and interested in their work! The benefits paid off, as these students were amongst the Olympiad winners.”

Organised and run by Calmest STEM in the South East Technological University, the event is aimed at promoting positive attitudes towards maths.