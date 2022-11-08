Gorey music students jet off to L.A. to experience the sights and sounds of the showbiz world

Fifth and sixth year students from Gorey Community School who heading off on a Los Angeles Music Trip pictured with teacher Ms Sara Clancy in the school on Monday. Pic: Jim Campbell.

Students from Gorey Community School will get a taste of Tinseltown this mid-term break as they travel to Los Angeles to scope out the music and film scene.

Fifth and sixth year music students accompanied by four teachers jetted off to the USA earlier this week armed with a jam-packed schedule that will allow them to experience everything L.A. has to offer. From Graumann's Chinese Theatre, to the infamous "Guitar Center" off Hollywood Boulevard, where legends like Brian May and Led Zeppelin shop for the latest Fender or Gibson, they plan to tick many sights off their travel bucket list. The students will also have the unique opportunity to take part in the “Dia de los Muertos” – Mexican “Day of the Dead” celebrations in the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, enjoying performances from some of Mexico’s most celebrated musicians and dancers.

Music teacher and organiser of the trip, Sara Clancy is no stranger to L.A., having performed at the prestigious Pantages Theatre during her time as Lead Singer in Riverdance – The Show.