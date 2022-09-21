Gorey Little Theatre brings laughter and action to the stage with Same Old Moon

The curtains closed on another successful production for Gorey Little Theatre as they performed action-packed comedy, Same Old Moon for a large audience on closing night.
Directed by award-winning Gorey director, Stephen Acton, the show centred upon the life of nine-year old girl Brenda and her childhood memories. The performance received rave reviews from audiences, who revelled in evenings full of energy and laughter, according to PRO of Gorey Little Theatre, Marie Collins.
"We have received very positive feedback. It is so well done,” she said.
Same Old Moon is a comedy play Marie described as a ‘busy, exciting, funny and somewhat sad play that is based around Brenda’s memory of her family’. It starred Rónán P Byrne, Amanda Shiel, Áine Collier, Thelma Rath, Gillian Flynn, Paula Acton, Caroline Kehoe, George Percival and Roy O’Connor. It was directed by Gorey native Stephen Acton, who recently won the Best Director award at the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS) Awards for directing Gorey Musical Society’s production of ‘The Sound of Music’.