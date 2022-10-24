Gorey fashion show to take place Thursday to raise funds for Malawi

Gorey’s top fashion boutiques will bring their latest looks to the catwalk for a good cause as the Gorey Fashion Show makes its return to the town for the first time since 2019.

This Thursday, October 27, the Ashdown Park Hotel will play host to the fashion frenzy, bringing together the latest styles from local boutiques including Liz Collins, Contra, Jalanda for tots to teens, Pamela Scott, and Sally West. The event will serve as a fundraiser for the Gorey Malawi Health Partnership – a collaborative partnership between the Palms GP Surgery Gorey and St John’s Hospital Mzuzu, Malawi.

While trends can be fleeting, the impact of this fundraiser is not. Established in 2016, the Gorey Malawi Health Partnership aims to improve the management of non-communicable diseases including asthma, high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes which are a growing problem in Malawi.

The idea for the partnership was sparked when Dr Joe Gallagher crossed paths with Dr Peter Harrington.

The Irish Southeast GP Training Scheme is quite progressive in that it approves a rotation to a clinic in Malawi as part of GP training. Joe came back from Billy Riordan Clinic in Malawi as a training doctor in 2009. He met myself, and I had been to Kenya for 18 months after I qualified. It was a good bonding for Joe and myself at the time. I always said I wanted to go out to Africa again when my kids were reared. Meeting Joe was the opportunity as he had maintained contact with Malawi,” explained Dr Peter Harrington from The Palms Health Centre in Gorey.

The pair first travelled to Malawi on a scoping exercise, noting that, as lifestyles change in Malawi, non-communicable diseases are becoming much more prevalent. Over time, through developing and working with on the ground partnerships, the pair and other volunteer doctors have helped to introduce new ways of managing these diseases, as well as appropriate drug formulas.

“It is appropriate to the country and the budget. It is not unlike what GPs did for many years in rural Ireland where there wasn’t healthcare. At one time, if you lived in the Ballagh or in Fethard, you had a health centre where a GP came one or twice a week and that was your only service. He had a blood pressure machine and a stethoscope, and you don't need an awful lot else to do disease management. You could do with something to measure sugar and a weighing scales and height measuring, but you can do an awful lot with those basic things. And that’s what we are doing,” said Dr Harrington.

While Dr Harrington and other doctors visit Malawi twice a year to provide training and oversee the projects, the objective is to support healthcare workers in Malawi to support themselves.

“You have to step away and make sure you leave something sustainable behind. Every time you go out there, you're tweaking. You're tweaking what they’re doing and examining what they’re doing and trying to move projects that get stuck forward,” he explained. “But if you’re not leaving it behind you, you’re not really helping. its about the Malawians being empowered and trained to do it themselves. That’s the philosophy.”

While the partnership initially began between The Palms and St John’s Hospital Mzuzu, it is now being extended to three other hospitals.

"When you start dipping your toe into these things, you start realising there are other things under the surface. We started to see children coming in with advanced heart failure which is where they get very breathless. It is very sad to see a teenager having difficulty walking from the waiting room into your surgery because they’re so breathless and swollen and then discovering they have neglected rheumatic heart disease and are not treatable at that point,” said Dr Harrington.

Rheumatic heart disease it is caused by the same bacteria that causes tonsillitis. In disadvantaged populations, where malnutrition, crowded housing and lack of consultation with a doctor in the early stages of being infected, this bacteria can invade the heart valves.

"If you increase awareness, get treatment for tonsillitis and get treatment for rheumatic fever, you can prevent damage to the heart from occurring. And, if you find damage to the heart has already occurred in a young child, monthly injections of penicillin can allow the heart to reach maturity without as much damage, meaning the child can have a much better life,” explained Dr Harrington.

This year’s fashion show fundraiser is aimed at raising money towards addressing rheumatic heart disease in Malawi from a variety of perspectives.

“We want to increase awareness in the community about this illness. We want to train parents to bring their children with sore throats for assessment medically, to get professionals to treat sore throats with penicillin and think about rheumatic fever and heart disease. Finally, we are doing screening to look for rheumatic heart disease in a primary school, which we started doing on our most recent trip.”

Many of the doctors working at The Palms Health Centre have travelled to Malawi to assist in this work on the ground. All of them travel at their own expense and work on a voluntary basis, meaning that all of the money raised goes directly to Malawi, explained Dr Harrington.

According to Dr Harrington, the Gorey community has been extremely supportive of the partnership to date. He hoped that many will come out to show their support by coming to the Gorey Fashion Show this Thursday, October 27.

"I think it's interesting that both of these things, the Gorey fashion houses and Gorey Malawi Health Partnership, are not anywhere else. They are unique to Gorey, so it will be a uniquely Gorey night in that sense. I think it’s great to have the two aligning,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to it. It should be a rocking night, given that people haven’t had a chance to be out. We chose it deliberately on the Thursday leading into the bank holiday so that people can let the bank holiday feeling come in early. Bring a few friends if you want, have a drink beforehand and then come into the fashion show and support a charity.”

Tickets are €15 each and available from McCauley Pharmacy Gorey, participating shops and at the door on the night.