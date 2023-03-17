Gorey community marks St Patrick’s Day with spectacle of colour and music

Grand Marshal Sean Halford of Halford’s Hair Studio led the way through Gorey town as the 2023 St Patrick’s Day festival got underway on Friday afternoon.

Gorey’s Main Street was a spectacle of colour, cheer and music as businesses, community groups and individuals joined together for a celebration of all that the town has to offer. The parade theme for this year was “Irish Heritage and Culture” and many of the participants embraced this, weaving elements of local culture and customs into their displays.