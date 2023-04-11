Wexford

Good Friday Agreement negotiator Dr Ray Bassett calls for reunification poll at Easter address in Co Wexford

Annual Easter Commemoration at the Mise Éire Memorial in Oulart on Easter Sunday morning. Guest speaker Dr. Ray Hassett addressing the crowd. Expand
Simon Bourke

A senior member of the delegation involved in securing the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) has said we should “look forward with enthusiasm and an open mind to the reunification of our country”. Speaking at the second annual Mise Éire Easter Address at the Mise Éire Monument in Oulart on Easter Sunday morning, Dr Ray Bassett said that now, 25 years after the GFA was signed, was the time for the Irish Government to push forward with plans for a border poll.

A leading member of the Irish diplomatic team in Maryfield who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, Dr Bassett has also wrote extensively on Brexit and its impact on the Irish border. He began his address by thanking Brian Cleary and the organisers for inviting him to “this historic and iconic site”, before recalling his own role in the GFA in 1998.

