Good Friday Agreement negotiator Dr Ray Bassett calls for reunification poll at Easter address in Co Wexford

A senior member of the delegation involved in securing the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) has said we should “look forward with enthusiasm and an open mind to the reunification of our country”. Speaking at the second annual Mise Éire Easter Address at the Mise Éire Monument in Oulart on Easter Sunday morning, Dr Ray Bassett said that now, 25 years after the GFA was signed, was the time for the Irish Government to push forward with plans for a border poll.

A leading member of the Irish diplomatic team in Maryfield who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement, Dr Bassett has also wrote extensively on Brexit and its impact on the Irish border. He began his address by thanking Brian Cleary and the organisers for inviting him to “this historic and iconic site”, before recalling his own role in the GFA in 1998.

“I was in Castle Buildings in Belfast as part of the Irish Government delegation, led by then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, at the negotiations which led to the conclusion of the Good Friday or Belfast Agreement,” he said. “It was an extraordinary privilege to be present and to participate in that event. It was without a shadow of doubt, the pinnacle of my career, a career the bulk of which I spent on issues relating to Northern Ireland.”

However, Dr Bassett was quick to tackle those who have since reframed the events of 1998, the “experts” who have attempted to “re-interpret what was achieved on that occasion”.

“As I listen to much of the commentary around the anniversary, I am struck by the various attempts. particularly from ‘experts’ in the media, to re-interpret what was achieved. The reason why the GFA negotiations were successful is because it was a radically different approach and outcome from all previous attempts.

“The central thrust of the negotiations was to achieve an end to political violence in the North and this meant bringing the Republican movement and the Loyalist groups on board while keeping a broad swathe of Unionism and Constitutional nationalism from walking away. Without securing Sinn Féin’s agreement and the Loyalist parties too, then the exercise would have been pointless, a position which I was glad to hear former British Prime Minister Tony Blair emphasise recently. That primary objective was achieved, and the bulk of the violence ended.”

Describing the GFA as a “major milestone on the road to unity” Dr Bassett said Ireland was “now entering a critical phase in the years ahead”.

“With voting and attitudinal changes occurring inside the North, it is time the Irish Government, in particular as a co-signatory of the GFA, began to press for a timetable for a border poll,” he insisted. “We should not be in anyway shy about doing this and although some groups will say that a demand for a poll will be destabilising, I believe that ignoring the terms of the Agreement is both unconstitutional in the Republic and is also I believe destabilising. Showing that the goalposts will change when it does not suit certain parties is a recipe for division and justifiable accusations of bias.”

Expressing the hope that there will only be requirement for one border poll, that it will be successful first time around, Dr Bassett took issue with the argument there is some opposition to a united Ireland south of the border.

“Nobody outside this circle seriously suggests that there would not be an overwhelming majority in the Republic for unity in a future referendum,” he said. “Support for unification is particularly strong in provincial Ireland outside the main metropolitan Dublin area. Our three traditional parties, Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour were all founded by men, who were steeped in revolutionary Republicanism and who vehemently rejected splitting Ireland into two States. Therefore, as the dream of their founders now appears as a realistic possibility, the party leaders of these political organisations should rejoice and feel a sense of achievement.”

Accepting that the change would be “challenging” and that a new State would “disrupt comfortable lives and sinecure positions”, Dr Bassett highlighted what he described as a “destructive tendency in this State to try to ignore clearly signalled forthcoming developments”,

“This is particularly true of developments which our leaders may be uncomfortable with. I think it is fair to say that there are now changes taking place in both parts of this island which may fundamentally alter the political landscape of this State and our Northern neighbour, and it is time we began planning and thinking in that new context,” he added.

Focusing on the positives of a new unified Ireland, Dr Bassett said bringing the 32 counties back together would offer an opportunity to “reboot the State and to reflect the full range of interests of the Irish people”.

“I would hope that the new State of 7 million souls would be less a patsy for the European Union and be more self-confident and independent than the present Republic,” he continued. “There will be a sizeable population of former Unionists still living in the northern part of the new State. While there will probably be a reduction in their numbers post-unification, they will still constitute over 10 per cent of the total population and their interest and identity need to be accommodated. They are unlikely to be enthusiastic EU Federalists, and any Irish Government of a 32 county State would have to factor that into their policies.

"Many would want some continued association with Britain. Under the Good Friday Agreement, those in Northern Ireland and their descendants can continue to claim British nationality and passports, even if the Constitutional position changes to a united Ireland. They will want the new State to be part of the Commonwealth and to be a friend to the UK and the Anglophone world. The Nationalist part of the population will need to be generous, without sacrificing the need for all citizens to be treated equally.”

While fully cognisant of the obstacles to be overcome in the interim, Dr Bassett said there are “enough brains and innovation in both States to overcome these difficulties”.

“I am fed up with politicians and some elements of the media preaching very negative sentiments and openly attacking some of the fundamental cornerstones of the Good Friday Agreement while piously proclaiming their adherence to it,” he said. “Let us greatly welcome the prospect of Irish unity and embrace it with enthusiasm and generosity.”