Global warming remains a huge challenge

Over a period of six years, 1,000 scientists from 195 countries contributed information in their fields of expertise. Their combined reports ran to over 10,000 pages. The mammoth task of distilling all that technical detail has now been completed and the news is not good.

It is generally agreed that the origin of the present phase of global warming and climate change that we are living through can be traced back to the burning of large volumes of coal during the industrial revolution of the 1850s. Since then, global temperature has been creeping up as more and more fossil fuel is burned. In 2015, the 195 signatories of the international treaty on climate change known as ‘The Paris Agreement’ agreed to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius (°C) above the temperature that prevailed during the 1850s.

Global temperature is now at 1.1°C and rising. As things stand, it looks likely that the 1.5°C threshold might be breached by as early as 2030 or 2035. The rate at which we are trying to halt the rise in global temperature is simply far too slow.

Globally, we have seen increases in heatwaves, droughts, storms and floods and while these are normal events, it is believed that their impacts are being amplified by global warming. These could be but a foretaste of worse to come.

From a wildlife point of view, experts predict that at 1.5°C of warming, 14 percent of terrestrial species will face an extinction risk. If temperatures rise to 2°C, 99 percent of warm-water coral reefs, home to a quarter of all marine life, will perish. From a human point of view, a temperature rise of 2°C will cause staple food crops to decline causing an avalanche of suffering and putting a liveable future at risk for many people.

‘Tipping points’ remain the great unknowns. These are temperature thresholds in the climate system that could, once crossed, result in catastrophic and irreversible change. What, for example, might happen if the Amazon basin morphs from tropical forest to savannah, if all of the Arctic sea-ice melts, or if methane-laden permafrost melts?

Nobody knows.