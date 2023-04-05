Get involved in National Workplace Wellbeing Day

National Workplace Wellbeing Day is being celebrated by companies across the country with a range of wellbeing and health activities for their staff.

The 9th National Workplace Wellbeing Day is coming up on Friday April 28th, 2023. IBEC, the Irish Business and Employers confederation, the biggest lobby and business representative group in Ireland is calling on businesses around the country to get ready and to get involved.

Ireland’s National Workplace Wellbeing day is the only national day in the EU dedicated by business to strengthen the mental, physical and social wellbeing of their employees.

Wellbeing is higher on the agenda in recent years but so is stress. IBEC CEO, Mr. Danny McCoy recently said: “We are seeing more and more businesses place wellbeing on the board agenda and greater attention is now being placed on how it can be recognised as a critical part of a businesses’ ESG strategy. Mental health and overall wellbeing of employees is increasingly forming part of the measurable foundation of the ‘S’ within ESG.”

The day is being celebrated by companies across the country with a range of wellbeing and health activities for their staff. Investment in wellbeing has been shown to pay dividends. Happy, healthy employees are shown to engage better and be more productive at work across many studies around the world. It can also reduce absenteeism.

The dictionary definition of wellbeing is: ‘a state of being happy healthy and or comfortable’. This applies at all levels - individual, team and organisational. A happy person is one that lives their life in alignment – or in other words that they live according to their values – and that their head, heart and hands are working together and moving in the same direction. At organisational level, this also applies and means that all employees work according to the values of the company and have clarity about their role, and are working together towards a common goal. Health is about having the wellbeing and vitality to fully participate in life and work each day. At work and within a team it involves having healthy dynamics in relationships. ‘Comfortable’ at individual level is about self-acceptance. At an organisational level, this is about psychological safety and people feeling accepted for who they are and safe to share ideas.

As the legendary Management consultant, Mr. Peter Drucker said: “Culture eats strategy for breakfast” . A culture of wellbeing is one where in employees want and are able to bring the best of themselves to work.

There are many things organisations can do. The day is all about celebrating, promoting and progressing wellbeing in the workplace and showing your staff that you care about their wellbeing.

You can offer in person or hybrid mindfulness or fitness sessions or even a group walk. You can organise a nice lunch or social activity together. You can offer access to counselling medical or nutrition services. You can have briefings or workshops related to different wellbeing activities. You can organise a competition or event. Anything that encourages wellbeing mentally, physically or socially is a great place to start. You can also take inspiration from what other organisations are doing.

It is also an opportunity for your company to showcase the supports available to employees and promote or even launch your wider wellbeing plans and strategy internally.

A greater emphasis on wellbeing is needed to counterbalance the increased signs of stress in the world today. It is also a chance for you to show employees they are valued and that you care. If you are not ready planning something, maybe now is a good time to make a plan for your company. But most importantly, remember that wellbeing matters every day – not just once a year.

