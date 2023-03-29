Get comfortable with being uncomfortable

In life, we often busy ourselves with what we like doing and what feels safe and familiar to avoid doing what pushes us outside of our ‘comfort zone’. The comfort zone is the space where you are doing what you feel ready, qualified and comfortable to do. You are in control and hesitant to make a change.

Last December, I sat with a coaching client. She had achieved everything on her ‘to do list’ from the previous three months bar two. They were things that challenged her at a much deeper level. She has since tackled them successfully but that was only after sitting with herself and realising that she had to deal with them to make meaningful progress.

It is interesting – many of the action items she ticked off her list relatively easily were significant, and would have pushed others I know well outside of their comfort zones. They were ‘no problem’ to her. What pushes us out of our comfort zone is personal. It varies from person to person and is often related to previous life experiences and challenges.

We live in a busy world with lots of distractions. There are so many things to do that we can easily hide behind a long list of activities – but the cost of doing that is significant. We limit our growth. We end up with the same problems. We kill our confidence. We allow our fears to dominate and rule our lives. We limit everything and start to feel fed up as the patterns of our problems reveal themselves over time. Not moving outside of your comfort zone causes other stresses. There is a famous question. Do you want to suffer the pain of discomfort or the pain of regret? Stress comes either way. But the pain of regret is a much bigger price over time.

It is important to understand that growth cannot happen without stress and without pushing yourself outside of your comfort zone. The U.S. Navy SEALs are known for driving the idea of “getting comfortable with the uncomfortable”. This is their way to reach new heights and achieve the impossible.

If you want to push yourself out of your comfort zone and tackle the problems you have been avoiding, or in other words – if you want to get comfortable with being uncomfortable, here are five different approaches to help you. Take a small step each day when trying something new.

Think of the question ‘how do you eat an elephant?’. The answer is bit by bit. Break things down to smaller steps and take action daily. Fear grows when we take no action. It dissolves or at least is contained when we take steps towards solving the problem or tackling the issue. Don’t compare yourself with others. The only comparison is with yourself yesterday. Monitor your ‘self talk’. Be encouraging, self-compassionate and kind. Face your fears don’t feed them. Practice meditation and mindfulness.

To make lasting change, it is important to understand your resistance to it. Behaviour is always purposeful. Staying in your comfort zone feels safe and familiar. It enables you to draw on previous experience and strengths. It minimises risk. It takes less energy to deal with the familiar. But you miss out on so much. You don’t learn. You miss out on huge potential rewards and the excitement of life. And most importantly you miss out on growth – one of our most fundamental drives. You can’t make progress by living in your comfort zone.