Genie out of the bottle as Wexford panto society makes National Opera House its own with colourful production of Aladdin

Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp with the chorus on stage.

Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp.

Chorus during the dress rehearsals of Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House on Tuesday evening.

Wexford Pantomime Society lit up the stage of the National Opera House for the first time in its history with a colourful, sold-out production of Aladdin which ran for six well-attended performances including two matinees.

The Society had to leave Dun Mhuire Theatre, its former home of over 50 years, after it closed down, and there was trepidation involved in the move to High Street, but the award-winning opera venue proved a fantastic setting for members’ talents with its larger stage and excellent acoustics.

Aladdin, re-written with a special Wexford twist by director Tom O’ Leary had to be cancelled last year in mid-rehearsal due to Covid restrictions following the staging of an online panto the previous year.

The long-awaited live show didn’t disappoint – with a cast, chorus and choir of over 100 local performers, it was an all-singing, all-dancing, all-laughing spectacle of entertainment with plenty of unique content Wexford gags thrown in.

After the Society succeeded in making the celebrated Opera House stage its own, Tom O’ Leary thanked everyone for their support and said: “We have proved that panto is not a place or a building but a community, a family, a home to all . It is an honour to be keeping the tradition alive. We are guardians of this great society, protecting it for future generations to enjoy the fun and laughter for a long time to come.”