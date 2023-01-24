Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.7°C Dublin

Genie out of the bottle as Wexford panto society makes National Opera House its own with colourful production of Aladdin

Aladdin, Michael McKenny with Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell. Expand
Washy, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Wishy, Majella Londra during Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House. Expand
A scene from Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin'. Expand
So Shy, Ruth Donegan and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell. Expand
Chorus during the dress rehearsals of Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House on Tuesday evening. Expand
Princess Jasmine, Niamh Cullen with Aladdin, Michael McKenny. Expand
From left: Abdul, Dylan Walsh with Abanazar, Stephen Byrne, So Shy, Ruth Donegan, Princes Jasmine, Niamh Cullen and Sultan Michael D. Higgin-Bottom, Barry Wadding. Expand
Aladdin, Michael McKenny and Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes. Expand
Aladdin, Michael McKenny in trouble with Boris and Bruno, Brandon Cogley and Adam Doyle. Expand
Boris, Brandon Cogley with Bruno, Adam Doyle, Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell and Aladdin, Michael McKenny during a scene. Expand
Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes with Washy, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Wishy, Majella Londra. Expand
Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp. Expand
Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp with the chorus on stage. Expand

Close

Aladdin, Michael McKenny with Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell.

Aladdin, Michael McKenny with Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell.

Washy, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Wishy, Majella Londra during Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House.

Washy, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Wishy, Majella Londra during Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House.

A scene from Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin'.

A scene from Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin'.

So Shy, Ruth Donegan and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell.

So Shy, Ruth Donegan and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell.

Chorus during the dress rehearsals of Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House on Tuesday evening.

Chorus during the dress rehearsals of Wexford Pantomime Society's 'Aladdin' in the National Opera House on Tuesday evening.

Princess Jasmine, Niamh Cullen with Aladdin, Michael McKenny.

Princess Jasmine, Niamh Cullen with Aladdin, Michael McKenny.

From left: Abdul, Dylan Walsh with Abanazar, Stephen Byrne, So Shy, Ruth Donegan, Princes Jasmine, Niamh Cullen and Sultan Michael D. Higgin-Bottom, Barry Wadding.

From left: Abdul, Dylan Walsh with Abanazar, Stephen Byrne, So Shy, Ruth Donegan, Princes Jasmine, Niamh Cullen and Sultan Michael D. Higgin-Bottom, Barry Wadding.

Aladdin, Michael McKenny and Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes.

Aladdin, Michael McKenny and Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes.

Aladdin, Michael McKenny in trouble with Boris and Bruno, Brandon Cogley and Adam Doyle.

Aladdin, Michael McKenny in trouble with Boris and Bruno, Brandon Cogley and Adam Doyle.

Boris, Brandon Cogley with Bruno, Adam Doyle, Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell and Aladdin, Michael McKenny during a scene.

Boris, Brandon Cogley with Bruno, Adam Doyle, Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell and Aladdin, Michael McKenny during a scene.

Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes with Washy, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Wishy, Majella Londra.

Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes with Washy, Jeanette Sidney Kelly and Wishy, Majella Londra.

Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp.

Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp.

Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp with the chorus on stage.

Niamh Bolger, Nahla, The Slave of the King and Neal O'Leary, Omar, The Genie of the Lamp with the chorus on stage.

/

Aladdin, Michael McKenny with Widow Twankey, Linda Hynes and Bish Bosh, Michael Farrell.

wexfordpeople

Maria Pepper

Wexford Pantomime Society lit up the stage of the National Opera House for the first time in its history with a colourful, sold-out production of Aladdin which ran for six well-attended performances including two matinees.

The Society had to leave Dun Mhuire Theatre, its former home of over 50 years, after it closed down, and there was trepidation involved in the move to High Street, but the award-winning opera venue proved a fantastic setting for members’ talents with its larger stage and excellent acoustics.

Aladdin, re-written with a special Wexford twist by director Tom O’ Leary had to be cancelled last year in mid-rehearsal due to Covid restrictions following the staging of an online panto the previous year.

The long-awaited live show didn’t disappoint – with a cast, chorus and choir of over 100 local performers, it  was an all-singing, all-dancing, all-laughing spectacle of entertainment with plenty of unique content Wexford gags thrown in.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

After the Society succeeded in making the celebrated Opera House stage its own, Tom O’ Leary thanked everyone for their support and said: “We have proved that panto is not a place or a building but a community, a family, a home to all . It is an honour to be keeping the tradition alive. We are guardians of this great society, protecting it for future generations to enjoy the fun and laughter for a long time to come.”

Privacy