Gavin James set for intimate gig at Wexford Spiegeltent Festival

HAVING previously performed sold-out shows in Dublin’s 3 Arena, fans of Gavin James will have the opportunity of seeing the Dubliner in unique and altogether more intimate surroundings as he becomes the latest act to be confirmed for this year’s Wexford Spiegeltent Festival.

The singer/songwriter will take to the Spiegeltent stage on Wexford’s quayfront on Saturday, October 29, with tickets going on sale tomorrow (Thursday, July 14) and a rapid sell-out anticipated.

James has come a long way since his early days of busking on Grafton Street. His international touring has resulted in 250,000 ticket sales for his headline shows across the world. At the same time, he’s seen over 1.8 billion streams, 6 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 1 Diamond and 45 Platinum and Gold records across the globe. He’s performed with the likes of Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith, as well as his own huge shows in the likes of the 3 Arena.

His most recent releases ‘Sober’ and ‘Greatest Hits’ are playlisted on BBC Radio 2 and being championed on radio stations worldwide including Brazil, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, France, Germany and Japan and he’s not stopping there. With less than 2 weeks remaining till his new album is released, as he starts his series of album launch events he has made sure to make a stop in Wexford to take to the Spiegeltent stage on October 29.

Tickets, priced at €45, are on sale from Thursday, July 14 at 10 a.m. from wexfordspiegeltent.com and lantern.ie.