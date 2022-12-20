Garda band hits the right notes in Bunclody Day Care Centre

Staff menbers and volunteers at the Garda Band visit to St. Mary's Datcare Centre, Bunclody on Tuesday last.l-r: Carka Higgins, Ann Lancaster, Marie Breen, Tom Derwin, Bridie Breen John Murphy, Sarah Doyle, Jane Murphy, Renata Micner and Mat Atkinson.

The Garda Band paid a welcome visit to St. Mary's Datcare Centre, Bunclody on Tuesday last.

THE sound of festive music and a definite atmosphere of good cheer permeated the halls and corridors of Bunclody Day Care Centre recently when members of the Garda Band called in to entertain the centre’s clients.

The visit was organised through Sergeant Margaret Kennedy, who is based in Bunclody Garda Station. and commenting on the event the day care centre’s supervisor, Maria Breen, said it was a fantastic event that the clients really enjoyed.

“We were delighted to have the members of the band visit and to be honest we were privileged that they visited us,” she said.

“It was a really lovely event and it was very relaxing and entertaining,” added Maria.

“I think everyone there really enjoyed it and had a lovely times listening to the various tunes.”

Maria said the band were excellent musicians and treated everyone in attendance to “beautiful Christmas music”. She expressed gratitude to Sgt Kennedy for organising the visit and to the members of the band for taking the time out of their busy schedule to make the trip to Bunclody.