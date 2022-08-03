Gabriel Byrne stops by for a cuppa while taking a stroll around Wexford

QUITE a few people had to do a double take on Monday afternoon as Hollywood legend Gabriel Byrne was spotted strolling around Wexford town. The legendary actor was in town to make final arrangements and check out the facilities at The National Opera House ahead of a run of four shows there from August 11 to 13.

The star of such iconic films as ‘The Usual Suspects’, ‘Into the West’ and ‘Miller’s Crossing’, Byrne will perform the stage adaptation of his best-selling memoir ‘Walking With Ghosts’ which moves through his rise from a young boy growing up on the outskirts of Dublin to a commentary on stardom in Hollywood and Broadway.

With two of the four shows already completely sold-out and few tickets remaining for the others, Byrne is expected to get a warm welcome in Wexford and he already sampled some of that as he took a stroll around the Main Street on Monday.

Not expecting to bump into a star of the screen, quite a few people passed and looked again before asking “Was that…?”

Quick to recognise him as he arrived in for a cuppa at the bottom of Rowe Street, however, were the team at Cappuccino’s and Sandra Forte from the popular café shared a quick snap with the Hollywood Star, describing him as “a gent”.

It was a sentiment shared by many others who bumped into the actor on his stroll around the town ahead of curtain up on August 11.