Fundraiser to help give New Ross woman a better quality of life

Friends of popular New Ross man Carmel McCormack presented a cheque for €1,067 to enable their dear friend to have a better quality of life and alleviate the cost of her care.

Carmel is a resident of SignaCare nursing home, where she is receiving excellent care, but longs to get more time at home with her devoted husband Willie.

‘The Benidorm Gang’ came to Carmel’s rescue last week, handing her the sum raised from the raffle of a beautiful hamper – held in the Green Door Bar in Mary Street.

"A big thank you to Marcella, proprietor of the Green Door and staff for selling the tickets,” The Benidorm Gang said.

"Also a big thank you to Betty and John Moran of the Theatre Tavern Pub who raised €300 earlier this month for support for Carmel, and Seamus Power for supplying the entertainment on the night.

"We, as a community, felt that Carmel has put so much into this community over the years that it was time to give something back to her now.”

Anyone that would like to donate there is an idonate page on Facebook: www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/supportforcarmel

This page has currently raised €4,395.