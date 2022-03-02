Fundraiser is postponed to allow people to train

A NEW fundraising event which was due to take place next Friday, March 4 in Gorey Town Park has been postponed to July.

The event was due to see people run four miles (6.5 kilometres) every four hours for 48 hours and close to €500 had already been raised online in advance of the event.

Organiser Ellen Morris explained that the reason for the event being called off was due to lighting not yet being readily installed at the Town Park.

The team at Rebel Fitness still want to get local community sports groups behind the initiative, as well as businesses as the event is in aid of Women’s Aid.

The event will now run from the July 1 to July 3 with the same 12 time slots.

Ms Morris said that the team were very grateful to those who had already signed up but said that the extension of time now gives an opportunity for further training.

"We plan to make this event as fun packed as we can and now with so much time to get more people involved, you never know what might be in the park that weekend. For anyone who still wishes to sign up you can register on our Rebel Fitness website,” she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, but organisers ask locals to join in whenever they can by taking a slot or two over the weekend or by helping to promote the event.

You can sign up now at www.rebelfitnessgorey.com.