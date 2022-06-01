Fundraiser after Danny’s epic cycle

14/5/2022 Danny Ahern fundraiser music night in the Rugby club. From left; Dan, Monica and Danny Ahern and Karen Dwyer from New Ross. Photo; Mary Browne

The raffle for Danny Ahern’s Cycle Against Suicide event – which he completed from Malin Head to Mizen Head – will take place in Roche’s Bar, The Quay, New Ross this Friday.

Roche’s Friday night music sessions are promoting local musicians and it promises to be an entertaining night. There are some wonderful prizes gifted by local businesses and Danny wishes to thank all who have donated prizes and all who have already kindly donated money.

The list of prizes will be posted on Danny’s Facebook page and tickets can be purchased on the night or by a contribution online to the donation link.

Contact Danny if interested in purchasing tickets online if not attending the raffle. If people who’ve already donated wish to purchase tickets from their donation, please contact Danny & he will arrange raffle tickets.

One strip for €5, Three strips for €10, Six strips for €15. Ten strips for €20. Danny can be contacted by text on 086-3307116.

The donation link is: https://eventmaster.ie/fundraising/pages/DA18984255/