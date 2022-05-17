Fun times as sun shines and rain falls in Glenbrien village

From left: Emily White with Emily Millar, Lilli Kenny, Emer Cullen, Alexis Connolly and Naoibhe Cullen at the Glenbrien Community Fest held on the grounds of Glenbrien National School on Sunday.

From left: Grace O’Shaughnessy with Oliver Harris, Cara O’Shaughnessy, Sadie O’Shaughnessy and Pearl Harris at the Glenbrien Community Fest held on the grounds of Glenbrien National School on Sunday.

THE organisers of the recent Glenbrien Community Festival expressed delighted at the success of the event and thanked everyone involved in giving it their support.

The event was organised under the ethos of 'by the community, for the community’ and it lived up to its name in every way.

People around the locality got fully behind it and the show of support was very much appreciated by the organising committee. A spokesperson for the organisers said the first event was held in 2019 and was a brilliant success but unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic meant plans to hold subsequent events had to be put on hold.

Therefore, with restrictions lifted it was full steam ahead again this year and despite the fact there was inclement weather on they day around 450 people still converged on the village and the children present, in particular, had great craic participating in fun activities and events.

People gave their support to the festival in different ways, whether it was manning stalls, helping out with the serving of refreshments or giving demonstrations, and all of the support was greatly appreciated by the committee. There was a steam engine on site too which proved very popular and a mini football league was also a big attraction. The event was free of charge, however, money raised from a donation bucket on they day will go towards the costs incurred and future projects.