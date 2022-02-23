Fun times as Karyn celebrates her 21st

Karyn Murphy, Gimont Avenue, Enniscorthy (fourth from left) pictured with her friends at her 21st. Birthday Party in Enniscorthy Rugby Club.

Karyn Murphy, Gimont Avenue, Enniscorthy pictured with her friends Caithlin Stamp and Lauren McGlynn at her 21st. Birthday Party in Enniscorthy Rugby Club.

Karyn Murphy, Gimont Avenue, Enniscorthy pictured with her parents, Lynda and Kevin, granny Margaret and Sharon and Dwaine O'Brien at her 21st. Birthday Party in Enniscorthy Rugby Club.

ENNISCORTHY Rugby Club played host to its first social event of the year recently when a local woman held her 21st birthday party there.

Karyn Murphy, Gimont Avenue, was joined by a large group of friends and family who helped her celebrate her big day in style.

Everyone was delighted to be able to attend and Karyn decided to celebrate the milestone birthday with a party in view of the fact Government restrictions has eased and she was delighted to be able to invite friends and relatives along.

Commenting on the party Karyn’s mother, Lynda, said it was a great night and she expressed delight that her daughter was able to celebrate what is a significant birthday.

She said Karyn’s birthday occurred a little before and when restrictions were lifted the decision was made to hold the party.

It was a great night out with music provided by a DJ to keep everyone entertained throughout the night.

No 21st would be complete without a special cake being commissioned to mark the occasion and for Karyn’s birthday Cakes by Aoife created a cake that went down a treat with everyone in attendance.

"It was a great night out and Karyn really enjoyed herself,” said Lynda.