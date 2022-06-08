Fun Eurovision night raises €500 for Ukrainian residents

Friends of Ukraine presented a cheque with the proceeds of a fund-raising Eurovision themed party in Nevilles. Pictured from left; Eva Evans Foley, Rose-Marie Butler, Pat Kent, Siobhán Moriarty-Neville and Kimberly Doyle.

A cheque for €500 has been presented to the Hook Peninsula Friends of Ukraine group from a fun Eurovision final celebration night in May.

The community of Fethard on Sea showed their inclusive natures by hosting a Eurovision party at Neville’s, which drew a 100-strong crowd.

Hook Peninsula Friends of Ukraine and Fethard Community Development Association organised a big screen party upstairs.

Everyone got into the spirit of the fun, colourful annual occasion, with face paint and bright ostentatious clothes worn.

There was great excitement in the room when Ukraine won.

One of event organisers Pat Kent said the group are very appreciative of the donation outside Grálinn cafe.