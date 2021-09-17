Full lineup for Wexford Spiegeltent Festival revealed as tickets go on sale

Two shows from The Coronas sold out instantly after their near legendary previous performance at the festival.

THE full line-up for this year’s hotly anticipated Wexford Spiegeltent Festival has now been revealed, with tickets going on sale this morning (Thursday).

A much loved feature on Wexford’s quayfront in October, the festival was one of countless others to have fallen victim to the pandemic last year, but organisers were delighted to confirm that it’s full steam ahead this year with a stellar line-up over ten days from October 21 to 31.

Topping the bill at this year’s festival are The Coronas and Glen Hansard, with tickets for both selling out almost instantly. Other major acts set to take to the Spiegeltent stage over the course of the festival are Des Bishop, The Academic, Neil Delemere, Mick Flannery & Susan O’Neill, Andy Irvine, Hudson Taylor, Wild Youth, Jack L, Smokie and a return of the ever popular Prohibition Party.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Wexford Spiegeltent back to the town this year,” said Festival organiser, Brian Byrne. “The response from fans of live entertainment, local businesses and the hospitality sector especially, has been fantastic. The Spiegeltent always lifts spirits and provides an economic boost for the town before Winter approaches and this year it seems, it’s welcome more than ever.”

For a full rundown of shows and dates and to purchase tickets, visit wexfordspiegeltent.com.