Friday night lights as Wexford Festival Opera to start with a bang with traditional fireworks display

For the first time since 2019, Wexford Festival Opera's opening night will be marked with a fireworks display. Photo: Lee Robinson.

Wexford Festival Opera will go off with a bang on Friday as the popular opening night fireworks display returns after a three-year absence.

The spectacular pyrotechnic show set to music has been one of the non-operatic highlights of the international opera festival, attracting thousands of spectators each year to Wexford quayfront on the first night.

There was disappointment when it had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

Organisers were delighted to confirm that the popular fireworks show over Wexford harbour will resume this year on the opening night, Friday, October 21 and is expected to draw an even larger crowd than usual as it is taking place on a weekend night.

The festival will be officially opened by the Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell at 7.15 pm on Friday October 21 and the fireworks display, sponsored by Wexford County Council, will follow at 7.30pm.

Wexford gardaí have confirmed that the quayfront will be closed to traffic, from Lower King Street as far as Redmond Square, from 6.45 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.

Diversions will be in place and will be signposted, with members of An Garda Síochána and Wexford County Council manning the closures.