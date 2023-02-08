Wexford

Free forging and metalwork course to take place in Bunclody

Pictured at the official re-opening of Nolan's Forge, Foundry Lane, Bunclody were blacksmith Finn O'Driscoll and Charlie Watts. Expand

Brendan Keane

A free forging and metalwork course will take place in Bunclody this month.

The course will be held in the ideal and historic surroundings of Nolan’s forge and is being run in conjunction with Waterford and Wexford Education & Training Board (WWETB).

A spokesperson for the WWETB said the course will be an adult introduction to forging and metalwork and it will take place on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It will begin on Saturday, February 11, and will run for four weeks.

It will be free of charge, however, spaces are limited. To find out more about the course or to register for a place contact Darren Sweeney on 087 6186648.

