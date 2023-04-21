Wexford

Fr Michael Commane: Negotiating poorly designed hospitals

The main entrance to Tallaght Hospital: Making it so difficult to arrive by public transport at hospitals that serve the entire nation makes no sense. Expand

The main entrance to Tallaght Hospital: Making it so difficult to arrive by public transport at hospitals that serve the entire nation makes no sense.

Often when I visit a hospital I come away saying to myself that someone should write a doctoral study on poor, indeed, bad signage in hospitals.

I was in Tallaght University Hospital on two occasions recently and both times I was confused, actually worse, I got lost. My appointment letter said I was to attend on the second level. I was already confused. It turns out level two is the first floor, which means level one is the ground floor. Why the move from floors to levels?

