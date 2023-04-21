Fr Michael Commane: Negotiating poorly designed hospitals

Often when I visit a hospital I come away saying to myself that someone should write a doctoral study on poor, indeed, bad signage in hospitals.

I was in Tallaght University Hospital on two occasions recently and both times I was confused, actually worse, I got lost. My appointment letter said I was to attend on the second level. I was already confused. It turns out level two is the first floor, which means level one is the ground floor. Why the move from floors to levels?

Confused? I certainly was on the day of my appointment.

Once inside the main door there is a large overhead board with information as to where the different departments are. But just to confuse the visitor or patient even more, there is another smaller sign near the lift door with more information. On the day I must have looked like a lost child because a member of staff asked me if she could help. I told her my story and she sent me on my way. A chat between us ensued and yes, she agreed, the signage was most confusing.

Leaving the poor signage apart I was greatly impressed with the medical staff who attended to me on the day. Besides their professionalism, they could not have been kinder and more pleasant to me. We even managed to have the odd laugh, which always helps in such situations. And not to forget the staff member who sent me in the correct direction. And she did it with such friendliness.

Both Tallaght and Beaumont University Hospitals serve not just the Dublin area but can easily be called national hospitals. These days they are called centres of excellence.

We are constantly being advised and cajoled to leave the car at home and if at all possible, walk, cycle or take public transport. It’s a great idea but the people who designed Tallaght and Beaumont hospitals didn’t give much consideration to people who travel to the two hospitals by public transport. Why are the main entrances of both hospitals so far away from the public road?

In the case of Beaumont only selected buses leave you at the main entrance. If for example you take the number 14 Dublin Bus service, it leaves you at the entrance to the hospital, which is close to a kilometre or a 10 minute-walk to the main door of the hospital.

In the case of Tallaght hospital no bus leaves you at the main door. If you travel by bus to the hospital you have to negotiate a dangerous road, which involves crossing the road close to a busy roundabout. Why does no bus drop you at the main door? I presume because there is not the space to do it.

And even with the Luas, placing a stop near the hospital was an afterthought, the current Hospital stop is a hefty walk from there to the main entrance. Wonderful design.

Making it so difficult to arrive by public transport at the main entrance to hospitals that serve the entire nation is beyond belief.

I saw an elderly woman crossing the road outside the hospital on her way to the main entrance. Watching her, my heart was in my mouth. Centres of Excellence?