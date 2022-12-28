Football star Paul Mannion joins Gorey sport stars for medal presentation

Second Year Leinster 'B' Football Champions pictured with Dublin and Kilmacud football star Paul Mannion at the Gorey Community School's medal presentation in the school on Friday evening. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sporting champions at Gorey Community School were honoured for their achievements at a medal presentation and celebration with friends and family recently.

The Leinster B Football Champions and All-Ireland Senior B Football Champions were in the spotlight as they were presented with their long-awaited medals following their wins before summer. They were joined on the evening by parents, staff and special guests Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes player, Paul Mannion and Wexford GAA star, Aoife Cullen.

“There was two significant wins and two significant events in the lives of students in recent months so it was important to mark it in the appropriate way,” said Principal Michael Finn. “A good number of the senior team players did their Leaving Cert last year so this was a nice opportunity for them to return.”

Paul Mannion congratulated the students on their respective wins, and spoke to them about his own career and what he has learned from it. In light of his own recent injury, he emphasised the importance of resilience in sport and moving on from setbacks and challenges.

“The gym was decorated in school colours. The parents and families of the team members were there. It was a lovely evening.”