Fitness, friendship and fun –pictures and results from the Ferrycarrig 5 Road Race

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Paul Hughes and Garath Lloyd

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Pat Crean, Frances Murphy, Collette Lacey, Fran O'Hagan and Eimear Kelly

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Eileen Redmond, Melissa Redmond, Bill Redmond and Paul Redmond

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Dan McCormack and Rob Murphy

Katie Wilson (2nd), Clare Barrett (1st) and Clodagh Kelly (3rd) in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Isobel Maher and Michael Gallagher

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Michelle Murphy, Sharon Crean and Tina Nangle

Dennis Whellan (2nd), Mick Clohisey (1st) and Sean Doran (3rd) in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Bernie Cashin, Yvonne O'Connor, Emma Mooney, Paula Ronan and Ann Marie Walsh

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Niall Sheil and Brian O'Shaughnessy from the home club St Killians

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Catherine Bermingham and Catriona Eviston

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Andy Staff and Francis Power

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Lisa Wickham and Carmel Cash

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Paul Hillis and Ciaran Quirke.

Taking part in the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning were Claire Sutton and Joanne O'Connor

Start of the Gallagher Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race on Sunday morning. Photos by Ger Hore.

Over 300 runners, joggers and walkers from across County Wexford and further afield limbered up to take on the Gallagher-sponsored Ferrycarrig 5 Mile Road Race 2023 in conjunction with St Killian’s Athletics Club at Wexford Youths FC clubhouse on Sunday.

It was fitness, friendship and fun all the way during the popular event which helps to raise funds for the continued development of Crossabeg Ballymurn Community Centre.

Dublin-based Olympian and Raheny Shamrock clubman Mick Clohisey was first home in the stellar time of 24 minutes and 31 seconds.

Mick was followed closely behind by Denis Whelan (Slaney Olympic AC), Sean Doran (Clonliffe Harriers), Alan Duffy (Slí Cualann AC) and local athlete Niall Sheil (St Killians AC).

The first woman home was Clare Barrett of Wexford club DMP, who finished in a time of 29 minutes and 59 seconds.

Katie Wilson (Wexford Marathon Club), Clodagh Kelly (Croghan AC) and Julie Kirwan and Jackie Carty (Kilmore AC) claimed 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th female places home respectively.

As the first County Wexford male and female to finish, Denis and Clare were presented with Seamus Kehoe Perpetual Trophies in memory of the visionary community man who was one of the original co-founders of the Ferrycarrig Five race.

In the highly competitive veteran categories Myles Gibbons and Audrey Gahan were the first male and female finishers aged 40 and over; Brendan Lyng and Ann Ryan were successful in the 50s and over category and Eugene Doherty and Catherine Redmond came home first in the 60s and over category.

Luca O’Connor of the United Striders club won in the Junior Males category, while Sass Thompson was the winning Junior Female.

The winning female team was comprised of United Striders athletes Beth O’Connor, Lorraine Harrington and Catherine Redmond, while Slaney Olympic athletes Denise Whelan, Seán Crotty and James Doyle made up the winning male team.

Conditions were mostly good for the race, which got underway at the Wexford Youths complex at 12 midday and followed an anti-clockwise route from the entrance out onto the hard shoulder of the N11 at Kitestown cross and back through Kyle Cross, returning to the clubhouse.

After the race, participants and supporters enjoyed a chance to catch up over a warming cup of tea or coffee and some tasty refreshments as they looked forward to more great sporting and community events to come in 2023.

The Committee of Crossabeg Ballymurn Community Centre thanked the participants, sponsors and supporters of the 2023 Gallagher Ferrycarrig ‘5’ Five Mile Road Race and all the volunteers who helped out on the day.