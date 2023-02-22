First act revealed for Wexford Spiegeltent Festival 2023

IT’S always a tremendous source of excitement as acts are revealed for the annual Wexford Spiegeltent Festival. Over the years it’s seen some huge names take to the stage in the spectacular, specially constructed Spiegeltent on Wexford Quay including the likes of Jools Holland, Robert Plant, Glen Hansard and Sinead O’Connor.

Now in it's eleventh year, this year’s festival line-up is off to a great start with folk rock legends The Waterboys the first confirmed act, taking to the stage on November 2 of this year.

An act that needs little introduction, few bands have obtained the live reputation that Mike Scott & Co boast.

From their mid-1980s “big music” period through the influential mix of Celtic, gospel and country on their classic Fisherman’s Blues tours, to the hundreds of brilliant shows accompanying the last decade’s run of supremely in-form

albums from 2011’s An Appointment With Mr Yeats to this summer’s Good

Luck, Seeker, The Waterboys have consistently blended tightness, inspiration

and improvisation to reach heights of performance few other acts can.

Over the years, The Waterboys’ songs have been covered by the likes of Prince, The Killers and U2, all of whom have taken on the timeless track The Whole of the Moon.

Tickets for the show are priced at €40 and are available from wexfordspiegeltent.com from this Friday, February 24. Get in there fast though, as they are expected to sell fast.