Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 14.9°C Dublin

Field day in Castledockrell sets the tone of summer

Marie Kavanagh with her daughter Colleen. Expand
Chloe Kelly Doyle with Annabel Doyle, Amelia Mai Byrne and Anna Smith attend the Marshalstown/Castledockrell Vintage Club Field Day at Castledockrell School on Sunday. Expand
Martina Foley with Hilary Johnston and Kate Foley. Expand
PJ Morrissey with his daughter Susan. Expand
Cathal Mernagh. Expand
Josh Rellis. Expand
PJ and Caoimhe Coleman. Expand
Zoe Roche. Expand
Connie Hogan. Expand
Natalie Jordan. Expand

Close

Marie Kavanagh with her daughter Colleen.

Marie Kavanagh with her daughter Colleen.

Chloe Kelly Doyle with Annabel Doyle, Amelia Mai Byrne and Anna Smith attend the Marshalstown/Castledockrell Vintage Club Field Day at Castledockrell School on Sunday.

Chloe Kelly Doyle with Annabel Doyle, Amelia Mai Byrne and Anna Smith attend the Marshalstown/Castledockrell Vintage Club Field Day at Castledockrell School on Sunday.

Martina Foley with Hilary Johnston and Kate Foley.

Martina Foley with Hilary Johnston and Kate Foley.

PJ Morrissey with his daughter Susan.

PJ Morrissey with his daughter Susan.

Cathal Mernagh.

Cathal Mernagh.

Josh Rellis.

Josh Rellis.

PJ and Caoimhe Coleman.

PJ and Caoimhe Coleman.

Zoe Roche.

Zoe Roche.

Connie Hogan.

Connie Hogan.

Natalie Jordan.

Natalie Jordan.

/

Marie Kavanagh with her daughter Colleen.

enniscorthyguardian

Brendan Keane

THE organisers of a recent field day and community event in Castledockrell were delighted with the turnout and response on the day.

The event was organised by Castledockrell National School parent's association and attracted a very large crowd.

A massive success, it created a very positive and upbeat vibe in the village and set a perfect tone for the season that's in it as the children look forward to getting their summer holidays.

The field day took place behind the school and coincided with a memorial road run that took place on the same day.

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

A spokesperson for the organising committee said the event was organised in support of the school, however, a portion of the proceeds will also go towards St Aidan’s Day Care Centre.

The committee is very appreciative of the support the event received from within the local community and is also very grateful for the people who helped out on the day.

Privacy