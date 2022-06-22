Field day in Castledockrell sets the tone of summer

Chloe Kelly Doyle with Annabel Doyle, Amelia Mai Byrne and Anna Smith attend the Marshalstown/Castledockrell Vintage Club Field Day at Castledockrell School on Sunday.

THE organisers of a recent field day and community event in Castledockrell were delighted with the turnout and response on the day.

The event was organised by Castledockrell National School parent's association and attracted a very large crowd.

A massive success, it created a very positive and upbeat vibe in the village and set a perfect tone for the season that's in it as the children look forward to getting their summer holidays.

The field day took place behind the school and coincided with a memorial road run that took place on the same day.

A spokesperson for the organising committee said the event was organised in support of the school, however, a portion of the proceeds will also go towards St Aidan’s Day Care Centre.

The committee is very appreciative of the support the event received from within the local community and is also very grateful for the people who helped out on the day.