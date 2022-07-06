Family members and furry friends come together at Kilanerin Field Day

Kilanerin Field Day Stephen Kavanagh drying off after all the wet sponges thrown at him

Kilanerin Field Day Crowd of people taking part in some bingo games at the Kilanerin Field day

Kilanerin Field Day Crowd of people taking part in a duck race at the Kilanerin Field day

Kilanerin Field Day Anita, Sean, Anna and Kate O Sullivan, Breda Nolan, Ava Dickenson, Caoimhe and Dereck Dickenson at the Kilanerin Field day

The sun shone on over all of the festivities at the recent Kilanerin Field Day, which saw crowds of adults, children and even dogs flock to the area to a day of family fun.

Visitors welcomed some of the old favourites at the event, including the “Goldfish” arena, vintage display, bouncy castles, music, bric-a-brac stall, bingo, bottle stall, dog show, underage races, penalty kicks and plants and shrubs. They also enjoyed some newer events such as hang tough, jersey sale and the donut wall.

A field day raffle, which included prizes such as nights away, shopping vouchers and a dinner for two, saw 26 lucky people scoop prizes.

All of the proceeds made on the day will go to the two national schools.