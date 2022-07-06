Wexford

Family members and furry friends come together at Kilanerin Field Day

Ava Kenny and Amy Kearns enjoying a great day at the Kilanerin Field Day. Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Stephen Kavanagh braving the wet sponges Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Anita, Sean, Anna and Kate O Sullivan, Breda Nolan, Ava Dickenson, Caoimhe and Dereck Dickenson at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Jackie and Sophie Mooney enjoying a lovely day at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Zena and Yasmina at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Crowd of people taking part in a duck race at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Thomas Duffy at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Crowd of people taking part in some bingo games at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Oscar and Ciara Kavanagh enjoying a lovely day at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Sam, Laura, JJ, and Alley Molloy enjoying a lovely day at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Lilly and Jasmin O Donoghue enjoying a lovely day at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day John Knoblett and Mary Lawless at the Kilanerin Field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Pippa and Cara Browne delighted after winning two gold fish Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Frank and John Crowley enjoying a great day at the kilanerin field day Expand
Kilanerin Field Day Stephen Kavanagh drying off after all the wet sponges thrown at him Expand

Ava Kenny and Amy Kearns enjoying a great day at the Kilanerin Field Day.

The sun shone on over all of the festivities at the recent Kilanerin Field Day, which saw crowds of adults, children and even dogs flock to the area to a day of family fun.

Visitors welcomed some of the old favourites at the event, including the “Goldfish” arena, vintage display, bouncy castles, music, bric-a-brac stall, bingo, bottle stall, dog show, underage races, penalty kicks and plants and shrubs. They also enjoyed some newer events such as hang tough, jersey sale and the donut wall. 

A field day raffle, which included prizes such as nights away, shopping vouchers and a dinner for two, saw 26 lucky people scoop prizes.

All of the proceeds made on the day will go to the two national schools.

