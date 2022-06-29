Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Medders at Large Fading to the right in the last refuge of every sporting scoundrel

David Medcalf

&lsquo;I thought you might help cure my slice' said the ever persistent Dermot. Expand

Close

&lsquo;I thought you might help cure my slice' said the ever persistent Dermot.

‘I thought you might help cure my slice' said the ever persistent Dermot.

‘I thought you might help cure my slice' said the ever persistent Dermot.

Parp! Parp! Ppaarrpp! The beeping of the car horn was loudly insistent. Medders opened one eye, then closed it again and hoped that the noise would go away.

No such luck. Parp! Parp! Pppaaarrrppp! He opened both eyes this time, fell out of bed and groped his way to the window. Pulling the curtains open he squinted into the morning sunlight at the vision that presented itself below the bedroom.

Privacy