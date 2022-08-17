Extreme weather has us in bits as country found wanting (and sunburnt) again

My face is burning as I sit here typing my latest dispatch.

Despite having spent most of my summer months in sun drenched America – I’m still caught unawares every now and then by a blast of hot weather and feel the burn!

Lunch break is when I’m most susceptible to these slips and I always kick myself after as the resulting red upside down arcs under my eyes give me the appearance of a man who’s been through an emotional war, which, of course, I am, but moving on.

The freak weather that pummelled my hometown of New Ross on Monday was frightening to behold. Seated at my desk facing the garden, I looked jealously through the patio doors one minute at blazing sunshine, only for a spooky darkness to descend the next time I gazed out, followed by claps of thunder, flashes of lightning and bucket-loads of rain.

Then the hail came – giant stones of white bombing the garden, which thankfully, held, although yellow roses I planted in April did take a battering. Then within an hour, the sun broke through.

That evening I walked around town chatting with shopkeepers, who were visibly shaken by what happened. Not knowing when the floodwaters would stop coming, they were caught off guard by an existential threat –the power of Mother Nature.

When I got back and collected the children from my neighbours – who hail from Eastern Europe – they seemed amused by all the fuss over some hailstones and rain. "It’s only water!” my friend said, tossing his eyes up to heaven.

The truth is we are woefully unprepared for weather events in this country. Look at Enniscorthy, Arklow, Kenmare, the inhabitants of these fine towns have had to put up with flooding every year (more or less) because, well, it rains in Ireland!

Look at how we dress for rain, sun, snow. Look at the eejits who swim off our coast when weather alerts advise against going anywhere near it. We spend a fortune going abroad and often forego sunscreen, wanting to return home a red lobster to show off and prove we were away, for as long as possible. Conor McGregor's sister being a perfect example with her Instagram post on Tuesday – proclaiming in her latest Oscar Wildesque profound statement: “I’m roasting the Diddies off myself”, while away somewhere on holidays.

And the state of the roads in New Ross after 30-40mms of rainfall in an hour on Monday! Manhole covers popping, roads buckling and coming unstuck, houses and businesses flooded. It was like end of days! We are just not prepared for any extreme weather and yet practically all of the experts point to more and more wet and hot weather for Ireland.

Homes, businesses, us – as a people – need to be educated in how to adapt to the climate changing world in which we live.

I’m a firm believer in buying quality, so I'd welcome a Budget gift box of quality North Face raingear, and some Factor 50 suncream too, if it can be found!