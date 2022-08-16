Exhibition celebrating 175 years of the lifeboat service in Kilmore Quay

An old photo of the lifeboat station in Kilmore Quay, from the John Power Collection.

The 175th anniversary of the establishment of a lifeboat service in Kilmore Quay will be celebrated with an exhibition in the Stella Maris Centre over the weekend of August 26 to 28, curated by local author and historian John Power.

The history of the Kilmore Quay lifeboat dates back to 1846 when the Royal National Lifeboat Institution was asked by Inspector General Dombraine to provide a lifeboat for the fishing village.

The following year, on July 28, 1847, the RNLI dispatched a lifeboat to the area, placing it under the care of the Coastugards stationed there at the time, so beginning 175 years of voluntary service to save lives at sea.

John Power is an authority on local maritime history who has published three volumes on the subject as well as the publication Above and Beyond the Call of Duty, a tribute to local rescue services, published in 1993. This will be his 12th exhibition.

“A lot of material has been collected for this exhibition through photographs, artefacts, and models of some of the lifeboats that served at the station, including many of the rescues carried out over that period. Honorary secretaries, coxswains, engineers and lifeboat crews, volunteers and fundraisers will be featured and there will be many surprises”, said John.

The lifeboat service is an integral part of Kilmore Quay, according to Lifeboat Operations Manager, John Grace. “We are thrilled with the exhibition that John has put together and incredibly grateful to him for all his effort”, he said.

"We hope everyone can come down and enjoy the story of how it all started and evolved into today’s modern service and see the tremendous commitment of our volunteer crews down through the years.”

The exhibition will open at 6pm on Friday 26 August with the official launch taking place at 7pm and it will continue on Saturday, August 27 from 11am to 5.30pm and on Sunday, August 28 from 11 am to 6pm. Admission is free.