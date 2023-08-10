Everything you need to know ahead of Park Live 2023 at Wexford’s Min Ryan Park

It’s nearly time. Festival season is coming to Wexford and the wonderful setting of the Min Ryan Park in town has been transformed with over 6,000 music lovers ready to let their hair down at Park Live 2023 and some of the biggest gigs the county has ever seen.

Following on from the success of last year’s gigs, which saw the likes of The Coronas, The Stunning, Something Happens, Mundy and The 2 Johnnies perform to capacity crowds, this year’s shows are expected to be every bit as great over three nights on August 11, 12 and 19.

Who’s playing?

The most important question! The festival fun kicks off on Friday night with a hotly anticipated show from multi-platinum-selling artist Gavin James. Having seen rave reviews for his performances at the likes of The Wexford Spiegeltent Festival, Gavin’s big outdoor shows have been something to behold in recent times and he looks forward to doing it all again in Wexford with support from Lea Heart.

On Saturday night (August 12), Whistlin’ Donkeys will also follow up on a near legendary performance at the Spiegeltent last October. They’ll be hoping that the crowd at Min Ryan Park can match their energy levels as they blaze through a set of folk, rock and trad infused tunes. Support will be provided by Wexford’s own Ruben Buggy.

Finally, the festival concludes with the party to end all parties. Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats needs little introduction at this point having seen some huge shows all over the country. Bringing the very best of classic 90s dance hits, timeless R&B and boundless hip-hop, Min Ryan Park is set to be jumping for the grand finale.

Is there an age limit?

A fixed amount of (free) tickets for those 12 and under were released for Gavin James’ show. These tickets are now sold out and people without a ticket for their child are asked not to turn up without one as it may lead to tears. 13 to 17 year-olds can also attend Gavin James, but must be accompanied by an adult and have their own ticket. Both The Whilstlin’ Donkeys and Dec Pierce are strictly over 18s only.

Can I still buy tickets?

On that front, there’s good news and bad news. A limited number of tickets, priced at €45, are still available for Gavin James’ show tomorrow (Friday) night. However, the tickets for 12 year-olds and under are completely sold out.

Tickets for The Whistlin’ Donkeys have just sold out, while tickets for Dec Pierce were like gold dust, making it another quick sell-out.

Remaining tickets can be purchased from parklive.ie.

Getting there:

Min Ryan Park is a 20 minute walk away from the town’s Main Street. A shuttle bus is due to operate between Redmond Square at the park for the gigs. They will leave the square at 5.40 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6.10 p.m. Buses will also return to town immediately after the gigs and tickets will be available at the box office.

A very limited amount of parking will be available at the neighbouring Loreto Secondary School, but people are advised to park at car parks in town and make use of the shuttle bus service.

What time should I arrive?

Gates will open on each night of the festival at 6 p.m. with support acts to begin at around 6.45 p.m. and headliners on stage for about 8 p.m.

Food and drink

Organisers promise that a variety of food trucks will be on site at the festival, as well as a full bar to keep everyone hydrated! Naturally enough, there will also be toilets on site, including wheelchair accessible toilets.

If you’re looking to grab a drink or something to eat beforehand, there are several great pubs in the locality. Sinnott’s on Distillery Road and The Coal Bunker Bar in Drinagh are both offering a complimentary bus to the gig for those looking to have some pre-show drinks or food before the main event.

Is the venue wheelchair accessible?

Yes. Organisers Lantern events state that it was a priority to make sure that everyone has safe and supportive access to their events and Park Live 2023 will be accessible to all.

What’s the weather going to be like?

This is a big one isn’t it? The organisers can plan for a lot, but they unfortunately they cannot influence the Irish summer. The good news though is that the current outlook is not bad. Tomorrow (Friday) we’re looking at sunny spells, with the odd “brief shower” and temperatures of around 19 degrees. So maybe pack a rain jacket just in case, but odds are you’ll be too busy dancing the evening away.

On Saturday, things are looking even better with just a 15% probability of rainfall in the afternoon, dropping to just 8% chance in the evening. You might even get a spell of sunshine!

As for the following week’s gig, we’d probably have to consult our crystal ball at this stage, but let’s remain optimistic that we’ll see a return of our good ol’ fashioned sunny south east weather.