Eurovision joy for Ukrainians at Fethard party

Alina Oliinyk, Victoria Sorochynska and Luna Neville at the Eurovision evening in Neville’s Fethard on Sea.

A section of the crowd who attended the Eurovision night in Neville’s Fethard on Sea.

Alina Oliinyk with Victoria Sorochynska and Luna Neville at the Eurovision evening in Neville’s Fethard on Sea.

Eva Evans Foley with Kimberley Doyle, Pat Kent and Anastasiia Kapusto who hosted the Eurovision evening in Fethard on Sea.

The community of Fethard on Sea showed their inclusive natures by hosting a Eurovision party at Neville’s, which drew a 100-strong crowd.

Hook Peninsula Friends of Ukraine and Fethard Community Development Association organised a big screen party upstairs.

Everyone got into the spirit of the fun, colourful annual occasion, with face paint and bright ostentatious clothes worn.

"It was a lively night. Plenty of dancing and there was great excitement in the room when Ukraine won.”

A Ukrainian woman staying nearby translated the high points into the visitors’ native tongue and many fun games were enjoyed.

A Ukrainian attendee aid: “It was such a fantastic night, with lots and lots of positive energy. I don't really have proper words to describe what happened. All of us, Ukrainians, loved this Eurovision party to be sure.

“Thank you, Neville’s Gastro Bar, for providing us with an opportunity to spend this evening. Thank you Patrick H. Kent, Kimberley Doyle, Eva Evans Foley for all your work. Huge thanks to everybody else.”