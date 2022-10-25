Eoin Colfer’s Cloud Babies nominated for Children’s Book of the Year

Children’s author Eoin Colfer has received a nomination in the An Post Irish Book Awards 20222 for his novel, Cloud Babies. Competing against Chris Haughton, Paddy Donnelly, Bob Johnston, Oliver Jeffers, and David King, in the junior category, Eoin has been nominated in the junior children’s author category and will now rely on the support of the public as he seeks to win the prestigious award.

The public are now being asked to cast their votes online for the best books of the year across a range of categories by visiting www.anpostirishbookawards.ie. All voters will be entered into a prize draw to win one of five €100 National Book Token vouchers. Voters may cast their votes until the closing date on November 10.

This year the An Post Irish Book Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 23 in the Convention Centre in Dublin and will be hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan. An Post is also continuing with their hugely successful #ReadersWanted campaign, celebrating the value and joy of reading and encouraging everyone to pick up more books, more often. Readers can search for the hashtag online to get involved.

Brendan Corbett, Chairperson of the An Post Irish Book Awards, said. “This year’s shortlist, once again, displays the talent of Irish writers and exemplifies the diversity of Ireland’s literary culture. Each category is steeped with exceptional writing and truly deserving writers and authors, as well as publishers and booksellers. The An Post Irish Book Awards is one of the major highlights of the literary calendar and I am delighted to see the continually growing interest in the initiative. I am looking forward to announcing the winners and celebrating on the 23rd November at our first in-person ceremony since 2019.”

David McRedmond, CEO of An Post, added, “For the first time in three years I look forward to a gathering in person in November to celebrate the best of Irish writing, publishing and bookselling at the An Post Irish Book Awards”

The nominees for the Eason Novel of the Year are Trespasses by Louise Kennedy, The Colony by Audrey Magee, Seven Steeples by Sara Baume, The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell, The Queen of Dirt Island by Donal Ryan, and The Raptures by Jan Carson.