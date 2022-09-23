Enniscorthy’s Rock ‘n Rollers ride to the rescue of Pieta with cheque for €11,500

Presentation of cheque for €11.500 to Pieta, proceeds of Rock 'N' Roll to the Rescue Concert in the Presentation Centre. Back row. John Barry, Trevor Murphy, Cameron Cloke and Dick Butler. Front: Olive Ruane (Pieta), Adrienne Murphy, Lorna Lawlor and Tommy Tyrrell (chairman Enniscorthy CU).

THE team behind the raucous musical, ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll To The Rescue’ were delighted recently to be able to present a cheque for €11,500 to Pieta recently.

The money was raised through a very successful run of the show in the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy.

It was literally rock ‘n’ roll coming to the rescue when the show drew capacity audiences to the venue a few weeks ago and everyone involved was extremely happy to be able to give their support to such a worthy cause.

The show was written and produced by Adrienne Murphy and directed by Linda Hayes. The musical director was Tommy Renick and the show featured an all-star local cast including Cameron Cloke (as Elvis) and Dick Butler (as the Big Bopper). Set around the period between 1957 and 1963, it featured some of the most widely known and highly

regarded songs in the history of popular music.

The music was played live which added to the authenticity of the production and also highlighted the excellent musicianship of those involved. It was a fantastic production in aid of an excellent organisation.