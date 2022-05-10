Wexford

Enniscorthy woman receives rave reviews for latest book

Maria Nolan with her family at the launch of her second book. Expand
Maria Nolan book launch in The Presentation Centre. l-rL Larry Dunne Sheila Forsey, Caroline Busher, Maria Nolan, Anne Gilpin and Richie Cotter. Expand
Maria Nolan book launch in The Presentation Centre. James Browne TD, Maria Nolan, Cllr Aidan Browne and Terri Foley. Expand

Brendan Keane

THE Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy provided the venue recently for the launch of local author, Maria Nolan’s latest book, ‘The Shadow of Freedom’.

The book, which has received a very favourable response from those who have read it, was launched by Sheila Forsey, Caroline Busher, Anne Gilpin and Richie Cotter who, along with Maria, are all intrinsically linked to the Wexford Literary Festival.

The launch had a very positive vibe about it and Maria was joined by family members for the occasion.

Speaking to the Enniscorthy Guardian said she was delighted with how the launch went and took great delight in the fact the book was launched by her fellow-authors and literary festival colleagues.

She said people often stopped her on the street to ask about what happened to the characters in her first book, ‘Shadow of the Hill', and that led her to develop the idea for her latest work.

"People stopped me and asked me what happened and that inspired me to write this sequel,” she said. Maria couldn’t find any fictional books on Enniscorthy during the time of the civil war and she has now rectified that fact. Not one to rest on her laurels she has already started working on her third book.

