Enniscorthy student Michael becomes a brand ambassador at Sligo IT

Late last year Enniscorthy-native Michael Abidoye was the youngest winner at the inaugural Black and Irish Awards when he was honoured for his work with createdineire, an online platform which promotes Irish talents across the globe. And now, following on from that success, he has become a brand ambassador at Sligo IT, the college where he is currently studying for a degree in digital marketing.

And Michael (21) revealed that his work with createdineire led directly to his new role with the college.

"After I got the award a lot of people were contacting me and one of the team at Sligo IT got in touch to ask if I’d like to be a brand ambassador at the college,” he explained. “I’ll be helping with Sligo IT’s marketing, coming up with new ideas for the college and its student union.”

Heading into the last year of his studies Michael says he intends to continue his work with createdineire, work which sees him showcase Irish talent in sport, culture and business. As a young black Irishman he says he is proud of the achievements of athletes Rhasidat Adeleke and Israel Olatunde, Norwich City footballer Andrew Omobamidele and, of course, his cousin Festy Ebosele who recently made his Serie A debut at the famous San Siro stadium against AC Milan.

“It’s really great to see them all do so well,” said Michael who hopes to follow in his late father’s footsteps by becoming a businessman when he completes his education.