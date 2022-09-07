Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

St Aidan’s webcam

St Aidan’s Cathedral in Enniscorthy has a live webcam streaming 24 hours a day.

The camera is focused on the altar, sanctuary and front steps of the altar.

Sunday masses are recorded and retained on the church services TV website for one month.

Parishioners can watch mass and services live from the cathedral by logging on to www.churchservices.tv/enniscorthycathedral.

Vintage run

Courtnacuddy Vintage Club will be holding a road run on Sunday, September 11, with registration taking place from 12 noon to 1 p.m.

The run will leave from the village school and will follow a route that will take around an hour to complete before finishing up at the community centre for refreshments at 2 p.m.

Craft market

Tinahely Craft Market is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market features a wide range of beautiful hand-crafted pieces which make ideal gifts.

Bree vintage club

Bree Vintage Club annual Road Run will take place on September 18.

The proceeds this year will be shared between Laura Lynn and the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. All vehicles welcome as long as they are road worthy.

Registration opens at 11.30 a.m. and the run will set off from Byrne’s Yard at 1 p.m.

Hall available

Galbally hall is available for hire for special occasions, classes, training and sports/craft fairs and car boot sales.

There are also meeting rooms with high-speed broadband and a 60-inch interactive screen.

For details contact Catherine Kennedy 087 6141506 or alternatively, send a message to the Facebook page to get further information on how to avail of the hall.

Caim road run

Caim Vintage Club will hold a road run on Sunday, October 2, leaving Rackard’s of Caim at midday.

All are welcome to participate and the support of everyone in the community will be greatly appreciated.

New pastoral area

The parishes of St Aidan’s, St Senan’s, Marshalstown and Castledockrell came together as one unit on August 15, to be known as the Enniscorthy Pastoral Area.

The priests of the area include Fr. Paddy Banville, Fr. Tom Dalton and Fr. Billy Caulfield and the ‘priest on duty’ mobile number, which is to be used for emergencies only, is 087 2710478.

Songwriters

Anyone in the community or across the county involved in writing and releasing original songs and music are encouraged to get in contact with this newspaper if they would like to have their material reviewed.

Wexford is known for its very healthy music scene and anyone out there wishing to get their name more well known can feel free to contact Brendan Keane through brendan.keane@peoplenews.ie.

If emailing information please include a contact number, photo, short bio about your act and a link to online material (if available).

Obituaries

The Enniscorthy Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

The obituaries are also shaped entirely by your direction and are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages, thus ensuring they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Brendan Keane through brendan.keane@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away.

Parish journal

The new Oylegate-Glenbrien parish journal is being compiled at the moment and contributions are being sought from people who might like to have something included.

If there are people from the area now living abroad who would be willing to write a description of their new lifestyle for the publication, the committee behind the journal would be delighted to hear from them.

For more information, or to make a submission, contact Maureen Somers by email through oylegateparishnews@yahoo.com.

Choir rehearsals

Rehearsals for the parish choir take place in the Most Holy Trinity Church, Bunclody, every Tuesday evening at 7.30 p.m.

New members to the choir. male and female, are always welcome to join.

ICA meeting

Oulart Guild ICA will hold its next monthly on Thursday, September 8, in Oulart Community Centre.

The meeting will be the first one back after the summer recess and the guild is always open to new members joining up.

A spokesperson commented: “Just come along to any meeting where you will be welcomed by the officers and members.”

Former members are also invited to re-join.

Ballagh bowls

The Ballagh Active Retirement group is currently holding indoor bowls sessions in the local hall.

The sessions take place on Mondays and Fridays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. New members are always welcome to join.

Pilgrimage to Knock

The St Vincent de Paul Society pilgrimage to Knock will take place on Saturday, September 10.

The cost of the bus will be €65 and that’s inclusive of two meals. The pick-up points will be Wexford, Enniscorthy and Bunclody.

For more information or to book a place contact Sean Kinsella (053 9123819) or Neil Foley (087 9740120).

Everyone is welcome to travel on the pilgrimage.

Peter McVerry Trust cycle

The annual Peter McVerry Trust Wexford Cycle will take place on Saturday, September 17.

The cycle raises vital funds for the housing and homeless charity founded by Fr Peter McVerry. The event is open to people of all abilities and is a great day out.

To find out more about the event and how to get involved, log on to www.pmvtrust.ie/cycle or phone 01 8230776.

Bikers raise awareness

A group of motorbike enthusiasts are planning a road trip from Dublin to Enniscorthy to promote suicide awareness and they will be arriving into the town at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 10.

On the way they will also be stopping off in Bunclody where it’s expected a dove release will take place and a small ceremony to remember those who passed away as a result of suicide. The bike group, Saoirse Le Cheile, formed a year ago with the aim of creating hope through action. Founding member Ned Curran, commenting on the forthcoming event, said it will be very much community orientated. It’s expected the bikers will make around 20 stops in small towns and villages as they make their way from Dublin.

“We are reaching out to everyone to get as many people as possible to join us in Enniscorthy,” said Ned.