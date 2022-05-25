Enniscorthy Community Noticeboard

Drama AGM

Enniscorthy Drama Group will hold their Annual General Meeting in the IFA Centre on Mill Park Road, on Wednesday, May 25.

The meeting will begin at 7.30 p.m. and all members and prospective members are invited to attend.

Sensory garden

The official opening of the new multi-sensory room, sensory garden and outdoor classroom at Ballyhogue National School will take place on Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m.

The school will also be celebrating its 70th anniversary and to mark the occasion there will be a tree planted on the school grounds.

It’s hoped that past pupils as well as current students, teachers, parents and staff members will be in attendance to join in the celebrations to enjoy the occasion.

The parents’ association will also be providing refreshments on that morning.

Ballindaggin walk

A walk in memory of the late Dee Ronan will take place in Ballindaggin on Sunday, June 5. The event is being organised in support of the Hope Cancer Support Centre, the Cherry Ward in University Hospital Waterford and Wexford Hospice Homecare.

It will be a 5k and 10k timed event (timing optional) and the starting point will be Ballindaggin Hall. Registration will be €20 on the day.

Tractor run

The Galbally Tractor Run will take place on Sunday, May 29.

As usual, the support of the general public will be very much appreciated.

More details about the event will be published in next week’s issue of the Enniscorthy Guardian.

The Four Seasons

One of the world’s most celebrated musicians will be performing in the intimate setting of the Presentation Centre in Enniscorthy on Friday, May 27, at 8 p.m.

Vladimir Jablokov’s handpicked violin, cello and piano ensemble will begin with a unique arrangement of Vivaldi’s iconic ‘The Four Seasons’, and the music will be accompanied by stunning visuals based on the original notes published nearly 300 years ago.

The latter half of the concert will feature some of the most popular pieces in Vladimir’s repertoire.

Tickets for the Presentation Centre show, priced €26.50, are now available online through www.presentationcentre.ie

The line-up on the night will also include special guests, Katie O’Connor (violin), Sokol Koka (cello) and Inna Firsova (piano).

Silvertones concert

The Silvertones is a County Wexford senior choir which was formed in Enniscorthy but now has members, male and female, from all over the county.

The members range in age from 55 upwards with no upper age limit.

One of the highlights of the year is the annual concert in St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy, and this year that concert will take place on Thursday, May 26, at 8 p.m.

The musical director for the concert will be Eithne Corrigan and she will be joined by Fintan Cleary, Colette Cleary and Ann Wickam.

The guests for the night will include Roisín Dempsey, Siobhan Lynch and Rev Fr Jim Fegan.

The Master of Ceremonies will be David Medcalf and it promises to be an extra-special event given the fact it will be the choir’s first concert since 2019, as a result of lockdown.

Anniversary mass

Kilrush-Askamore parish is organising a mass and refreshments to celebrate Fr Power’s Golden Jubilee.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 29, in Kilrush Church at 2 p.m. with refreshments served afterwards in Jimmy and Mary Grennan’s Big Barn.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend.

Boolavogue mayor

Three local groups, the Boolavogue Parish Committee, the Boolavogue Development Group and the Fr Murphy Centre committee, have joined forces for a major fundraising initiative under the banner of ‘Boolavogue Together’.

One of the initiatives being organised is the election of a local mayor and two well-known local personalities have put their names in the hat: Jimmy ‘Shugs’ Gahan and Louise Lawless.

The two candidates will be organising fundraising activities over the next while.

Everyone in the community is encouraged to support the two candidates as much as they can and all support will be very much appreciated.

Declan O’Rourke

Irish songwriter and musician Declan O’Rourke will be ‘in conversation’ with Enniscorthy’s own talented songsmith and author Peter Murphy on July 2.

The event is being organised as part of the Wexford Literary Festival and the two powerful forces in music will be talking about Declan’s new book, ‘The Pawnbrokers Reward’.

The book was meticulously researched and as a literary debut it’s a surprising piece of work.

There will be a questions and answers session afterwards.

The event will take place in the Presentation Centre at 2 p.m. and tickets, priced €10, are now on sale.

Tickets for senior citizens and students are priced €7.

Parish draw

The parish of Bunclody-Kilmyshall is running a silver circle-type draw to help make up for the shortfall in parish finances caused by the pandemic.

It’s proposed to hold a 300 to 1 draw over 12 months. The cost of participating will be €50 – which equates to being fully paid up and includes two free draws – or €5 per month, with one, €100 fully paid-up members’ draw.

The parish needs volunteers to sell a card of 10 lines to people in their own area.

Anyone interested in helping out is asked to contact the parish office on 053 9376190 or Mary Canning on 087 9364190.

The support of everyone in the community will be very much appreciated and it’s hoped to hold the first draw at the end of this month.

Hall bookings

Anyone interested in booking the hall in Kilmyshall or using hall equipment is asked to remember that all bookings must be done through Denis O’Neill at 087 2196565.

Community vacancies

Mount Leinster Community Employment CLG has some vacancies in the Bunclody area. There are two day care assistant vacancies in Bunclody Day Care with the job reference 2223203. Having a driving licence is preferable but not essential and the age limit for applicants is 21 years upwards. The closing date is June 6.