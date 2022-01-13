Enniscorthy actor Fintan Kelly set for the London stage

'Shroud', by Bernard Field and featuring Enniscorthy actor, Fintan Kelly, will be staged in London in February.

WEXFORD actor Fintan Kelly’s career continues to take an upward spiral and he will be soon treading the boards of one of London's foremost theatres to perform a starring role in the Bernard Field play, ‘Shroud’.

The show will be staged in the Playground Theatre between February 21 and March 1, and is being presented by the Hawtheatre Company.

In addition to the very talented Enniscorthy man, who received mass critical acclaim for his run of ‘Howie the Rookie’ shows across the country, the play will also star Michael Irwin and is directed by Jim Ivers.

The story centres on a young boy imprisoned beneath a church altar whose life hangs in the balance while two priests and a bishop frantically search for ways to save themselves and protect the church they serve.

‘Shroud’ is a behind the scenes view of what goes on in the hearts and minds of the Catholic heirarchy as they try to extricate themselves from trouble of their own making.