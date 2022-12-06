Enjoy the ‘Spirit of an Irish Christmas’ at church concert featuring Nick Bailey and Róisín Dempsey

Wexford drummer extraordinaire Nick Bailey of Extreme Rhythm and his wife, the former Riverdance singer Róisín Dempsey and friends are bringing ‘The Spirit of an Irish Christmas’ to St Iberius Church on Thursday, December 15.

With special guest James McDermott, the concert will be an intimate musical experience designed to provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of the festive season. A donation from proceeds will be made to Wexford Marinewatch

Roisin Dempsey has performed and recorded all over the world with acts such as Riverdance, Celtic Woman, Anuna and Liam Lawton and is delighted to give this special performance in Wexford.

The once-off concert will feature a band with a combined CV which includes Riverdance, Celtic Woman, Moving Hearts, Ronnie Drew, Clannad, Kelly Clarkson, Sinead O’ Connor, Kate Bush, Van Morrison and Byran Adams.

The repertoire will include popular and not so well-known Christmas carols along with songs and tunes from many different parts of Europe with a few “tales from the road” to add spirit to the evening.

Tickets at €20 are available from www.lantern.ie.